The Use of Health Data in Preventive Medicine and Public Health: Insights from the SEMPSPGS Congress

The XXII National Congress and XI International Congress of the Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management (SEMPSPGS) recently showcased the correct use of health data. The panel discussion on ‘Leading the democratization of data: artificial intelligence for Preventive Medicine and Public Health‘ shed light on how hospitals in various autonomous communities in Spain are utilizing health data.

One of the regions highlighted for their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health data management is Galicia. Maria Sande from the Ourense University Hospital Complex presented the InNoCBR AI system, which is used for identifying and diagnosing Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs). This system has been operational since 2014 and was adopted by the Galician Health Service in 2018. It focuses on various aspects such as notification systems for epidemiological alerts and isolations, management of HAI/non-HAI cases, and preparation of periodic reports. Galicia also has a tumor registry that integrates healthcare systems and automates data, allowing for the analysis of cancer incidence in the community.

In Madrid, Maria Dolores Martin, coordinator of four hospitals of the Quirón Salud group, emphasized the importance of efficient work to prevent infection risks. Martin highlighted the automation process at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, where the nursing staff spends a significant amount of time on environmental biosafety. By automating processes and applying classification criteria, the hospital has achieved automated surveillance of environmental biosafety and epidemiological surveillance of prosthetic hip infection in real time.

Rafael Ruiz, a Preventive Medicine specialist at the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, explained how their hospital utilizes AI for managing EDOs (Epidemics Day-zero Outbreaks) and isolations. The hospital plans, collects, analyzes, interprets, communicates, and evaluates data related to EDOs and isolations. Ruiz also introduced the use of the programming language R for data analysis, highlighting its versatility and ability to perform complex tasks such as HAI surveillance in the ICU and comparison of hospital databases with COVID-19 databases.

Miguel Ángel Armengol, responsible for Big Data-PMC in the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Andalusia, emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure for data transfer flows and governance models. He discussed the democratization of data, distinguishing between extra-open access data available to the international community and intra-open access data with restrictions for specific user groups. The Junta de Andalucía has shown its commitment to open databases for research, with plans to invest in their creation by January 2023.

Overall, these presentations highlight the increasing use of AI and automation in healthcare data management in Spain, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and preventing infection risks. The commitment to constant improvement and innovation in healthcare data analysis is evident, as specialists seek ways to improve data analysis and shift towards more open and accessible models.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

