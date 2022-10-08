The use of sage you don’t expect: pass it on this area of ​​the body and see what happens. You won’t believe it

Sage is a seedling that we can easily find in the supermarket but that we can also easily plant ourselves. It is recognized everywhere for its very particular scent and much loved by everyone also for its extremely versatile use in the kitchen. It must be said that, if grown at home, this plant yields much more than it should, becoming particularly leafy

If you are looking for a solution to make this plant beautiful and abundant, the solution is there pruning. We advise you to prune it when the temperatures are mild and without excesses, so that the plant is not affected. Prune it downwards, so that growth is encouraged towards the side.

The salvia however, it also has another use that you had not considered until now: this is what it consists of.

The unexpected use of sage: incredible to say

Sage is therefore particularly appreciated for its suggestions and scents but there is still something that escapes us. In fact, its use is so rare and particular that it is unbelievable. And it’s about the dental health; in fact, the teeth can have stains of different colors for various reasons. We distinguish in causes endogenous, linked to the tooth itself, and exogenous causes, linked to the outside: tobacco, coffee consumption and the like.

A good way to get rid of stains on your teeth is to use the salvia: just rub it a can on the teeth to immediately see the first results. On the other hand, a beautiful smile or, on the contrary, damaged teeth are the first thing we notice when we meet a new person. It is therefore right that we worry about this aspect.

Another good method to use with discretion is the bicarbonate. To abuse it would mean going to ruin the tooth enamel. The same holds true for the lemon, which contains a very acid pH. Certainly it stains but it does not fail to create many problems.

In short, it seems to us that, however, sage certainly remains the most effective method for removing stains from teeth without incurring damage of various kinds.