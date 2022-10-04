the anti-flu vaccination campaign begins. From Wednesday, people over 60 can be vaccinated

Vaccinations for children at pediatricians, pregnant women in hospital. From 18 October it opens to all those at risk

LECCO – From tomorrow, Wednesday, the citizens over 60 they will be able to contact their general practitioner as a priority for the administration of the flu shot. Individuals at risk for pathology may request it not only from their general practitioner, but also from the specialist centers of reference. For the next flu season they are available until 2.7 million of doses for the whole Lombard territory.

The vaccine for children aged 6 months to 14 years it will be guaranteed primarily by the pediatrician of free choice. Pregnant women will be able to go to the ASST following the pregnancy as a priority (counseling, outpatient clinic).

Starting from 18 October, all citizens for whom flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge, they will also be able to book an appointment for the vaccine at an ASST or a Pharmacy through the regional influenza vaccine booking platform vaccinazioneantinfluenzale.regione.lombardia.it.

The categories for which influenza vaccination is actively recommended and offered e free of charge are citizens aged 60 or over (born in 1962 and earlier), those suffering from diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza, pregnant and postpartum women, children aged between 6 months and 14 years (born from 2008 to 2022 ).

And again doctors and caregivers exposed to the risk of transmitting the flu to people at high risk of flu complications. Other categories are the police forces (including municipal police forces), firefighters, blood donors, workers in contact with animals or material of animal origin, nursery school staffkindergarten and compulsory school (up to and including 1st grade secondary school), family members and contacts of subjects at high risk of complications.

Influenza injection vaccines can be co-administered in the same session or at any time distance, with all other vaccines (Covid-19, pneumococcus, Zoster, DTP – diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis – for pregnant women).

Six thousand doctors and 650 pharmacies to get vaccinated

The capillarity of the flu vaccination offer for the 2022/2023 season is guaranteed by 29 vaccination centers, 6,000 general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, 650 pharmacies currently participating.

“The flu vaccine – said the vice president and councilor for welfare, Letizia Moratti – it is an increasingly strategic ally and we particularly recommend it to those at risk. This year Lombardy has decided to bring forward the departure of the flu campaign by a few weeks on the basis of the data that have arrived from Australia: I therefore invite citizens not to wait and immediately book the administration. Finally, I want to underline the valuable contribution that will also come from doctors and pediatricians as well as from participating pharmacies “.