The ordinary phase of management of the coronavirus pandemic starts on 1 March. Among the measures is the closure of vaccination hubs, such as that of the former Gazzetta press center. The headquarters in via Mantova performed the function of mass vaccination center very well: opened in the former press center of the Gazzetta Group on 1 August 2021, 19 months ago, it administered over 304,000 doses. Both the director of the Parma Union of Industrialists, Cesare Azzali, and Massimo Fabi, general manager of the hospital and extraordinary commissioner of the Parma Local Health Authority underline the effort made to open the center in via Mantova. For Azzali, then, it was “a dramatic situation that needed everyone’s effort”. Fabi underlines “A symbolic moment to thank all those who have given us this availability”, now that “all citizens have understood the importance of vaccination”.

The new phase: new number for reservations from March 1st

Having carried out the largest mass vaccination in health history and having overcome the critical and emergency phase of the pandemic, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus enters an ordinary phase. For this reason, the vaccination hub set up in Parma at the former press center of the Gazzetta Group in via Mantova and the vaccination center in the Avis premises in Borgotaro are closing. In March, the administrations continue in the Ausl offices, in the clinics of family doctors and in the pharmacies that have given availability.

In particular, as regards the Ausl offices, with the closure of the two centres, in the Parma district the activity will be ensured at the Ljubljana Community House – San Lazzaro (Parma), while in the Valli Taro and Ceno district in the clinics in via Benefattori in Borgotaro. In the South-East district and in the Fidenza district, administrations continue, respectively, in the clinics of the Casa della Salute di Langhirano in via Roma and at the Vaio health complex in via Don Tincati.

A NEW NUMBER TO BOOK BOOSTER DOSES

From March 1, change the number to book the administration of booster doses against the coronavirus for those aged 12 and over. The new number is 800.576.128, active from Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 19, Saturday from 7.30 to 13.30. The new number replaces 800.608.062. Remember that it is possible to book an appointment for booster doses also at the CUP single counters of the Ausl (Cup services in the pharmacy are excluded) and with the Electronic Health Record (for those who have activated it). Booking is not necessary for those who start the primary vaccination cycle, therefore for those who undergo the administration of the first and second dose. These citizens are advised to check the opening days and times of the vaccination centers on the website www.ausl.pr.it

ACTIVITY DATA

Since the “vaccine day” of 27 December 2020, 1,181,462 doses of vaccine have been administered in Parma and its province (data updated to 23 February 2023). Here are the details of the activity in the Centres. In the vaccination hub of Parma – open in the former press center of the Gazzetta Group in via Mantova – 304,552 doses of the vaccine against covid have been administered since 1 August 2021. The center, in the midst of the vaccination campaign, was operational from 7.30 to 23.30, 7 days a week, with 16 clinics, to carry out up to 2000 doses of vaccine per day. February 25th is the last day of activity. In the province, the vaccination centers went into operation in February 2021. In Borgotaro, the center was hosted in the AVIS headquarters in via Achille Stradella n. 5. In a space of about 200 square meters, according to the needs dictated by the vaccination campaign, up to 5 stations have been set up, active 12 hours a day, to administer up to 600 daily doses. From 23 February 2021 to 20 February 2023 (last day of activity), 53,121 vaccinations were carried out in the centre. In the Fidenza district and in the South-East district, vaccination activity has always been guaranteed in the Ausl centers since the start of the campaign. In particular, on 19 February 2021 the center set up in body O of the Vaio health complex, in via don Tincati, came into operation. Since the start of the activity, 176,258 vaccinations have been administered. In the South-East district, the center has been operational since 23 February at the Casa della Salute in Langhirano, in via Roma. 100,145 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.