You can get vaccinated against wasps. Many are allergic to the venom of the hymenoptera and a sting, starting from those of wasps, bees or hornets, can cause them anaphylactic shock. The Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital has thus activated the desensitizing immunotherapy service, a vaccination directed at children and young people who have been diagnosed with a severe allergy to the venom of insects such as wasps, which in Italy cause between 5 and 20 every year. deaths.