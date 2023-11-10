The Valuable Qualities of the Annurca Apple: A Fruit Not to be Underestimated

The Health Benefits of the Annurca Apple

The annurca apple has qualities that should not be underestimated and which are truly very interesting. There are many tasty fall fruit varieties worth considering. One of these is, certainly, the famous Annurca apple.

In this time we find ourselves in we definitely have a handful of seasonal fruit very interesting. As we know, it would be better to consume the foods produced by nature at a given moment. The reason is that these are, certainly, fresh foods and also rich in more nutrients. In autumn, therefore, one of the protagonists is precisely the Annurca apple which, moreover, can be consumed both as a healthy snack and at the end of a meal.

The apple is a healthy and versatile fruit that promotes digestion. It is widely used in the kitchen and allows us to create a variety of dishes and sweets. With this excellent ingredient, it is possible to create a tasty pie and pasta dish, accompany chicken, or make delicious sauces. In short, the possibilities are truly countless.

The Annurca apple, in particular, is often considered one of the most valuable and is harvested between September and November. Its peel is characterized by a vinous red color and the pulp clear, it is crunchy and juicy. It is cultivated mainly in the Campania region and has obtained the prestigious recognition of Typical geographical indication.

This special typology is full of vitamin B1, B2, C from PP, as well as important mineral salts, including phosphorus, iron, potassium, manganese, and fiber. These elements help support good intestinal functioning and also have a diuretic action. Additionally, the phenolic compounds present can prevent oxidative damage to the gastric system, as demonstrated by a study conducted by the University of Naples.

In short, the Annurca apple can truly be considered one of the best fruits, and given the benefits, it would be better to choose it when we are at the supermarket or at the greengrocer. So next time you’re looking for a healthy and versatile fruit, consider picking up an Annurca apple.

Share this: Facebook

X

