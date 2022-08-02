The value of Jingzai’s endorsement advertisement is estimated to reach 30 million yuan in a single season

[Yahoo News Report]The popular boy group MIRROR has become the darling of major advertisers. In order to support idols, “Mirror Fans” have burst into buying their endorsement products, and the market value of MIRROR has soared. . This upsurge has changed the marketing model, and major brands have relied on Jingzai to advertise their short-term sales. According to estimates by Advertising Media Monitor, in the second quarter of 2022 alone, MIRROR-related advertising media costs will reach 30 million yuan, three times higher than the same period last year. Industry insiders describe the MIRROR phenomenon as “once in a thousand years”. Recently, related advertisements may be suspended due to serious accidents at the concert, but in the long run, it is believed that the MIRROR boom will continue.

MIRROR has become a “popular king” in recent years, and advertisements endorsed by its members can be seen everywhere.

Jiang Tao, Anson Lo, Edan, Ian were named top KOLs

AdmanGo, an advertising media monitoring company, analyzes the relevant advertising charges on Facebook and instagram to estimate the media value of MIRROR, that is, the related cost of advertising on the two platforms. In an interview with Yahoo News, Ma Guijing, the company’s director of promotion and sales, explained that his analysis divided the KOLs on the market into 7 tiers, and estimated the media cost of related posts according to different tiers, ranging from 8,000 to more than 100,000 yuan. etc. The estimated value of posting photos, videos, or sharing sites varies. Among them, Jiang Tao, Lu Hanting (Anson Lo), Lu Juean (Edan) and Chen Zhuoxian (Ian) belong to the first tier (Tier 1).

admanGo analyzed the data of the second quarter of this year and found that the number of related posts of Jingzai endorsed brands on social platforms decreased slightly compared with the same period last year, from 74 brands to 41; among the top 50 brands with the highest advertising spending, 11 Work with MIRROR members, down slightly from 18 in the same period last year.

Six endorsements of the top ten brands Jingzai

Although the overall number of brands endorsed by Jingzai has decreased, it has been favored by many big customers, and its market value has not fallen but has risen. Among the top ten brands with the highest advertising expenditure in the second quarter of this year, six were endorsed by Jingzi, and the related advertising media costs soared by three times compared with the same period last year. Among them, Samsung HK is the team’s endorser of MIRROR, and the second is HSBC, which is endorsed by Jiang Tao, Yang Lewen (Lokman) and Qiu Aoran (Tiger). The remaining four brands endorsed by Jing Zai and entered the top ten are McDonald’s, Deliveroo, Colgate Hong Kong and perfume and cosmetics brand Guerlain.

All MIRROR team members are the spokespersons of Samsung HK, and Samsung HK has also become the first customer with the highest advertising expenditure of the top ten brands.

HSBC continues to use Jiang Tao to promote its “PayMe” service.

Top 10 Clients with Highest Spending on Brand Content in Q2 2022 (marked in orange with MIRROR members participating)

Relying on the short-term sales of Jingzaigu under the epidemic

Ma Guijing also observed that the trend of one person promoting multiple brands is becoming more and more obvious. For example, Anson Lo’s IG publishes a lot of brand content, including food, jewelry, personal hygiene products, etc. She pointed out that in recent years, the cooperative relationship between advertisers and KOLs such as artists is no longer limited to the form of endorsements, but also uses their social media accounts as a medium to publish brand-related content. This model is more popular during the epidemic. With the weak physical consumption atmosphere, more brands aim to boost sales in the short term. “(Advertisers) don’t care if they help other brands.” A large number of mirror fans will respond to patronizing the brands promoted by idols on social platforms, “The main purpose of advertisers is no longer to sell a brand, but to sell goods… When the goods arrive, they don’t mind personal endorsements.嘢”.

Anson Lo has published a lot of brand content on his IG in recent months, including food, jewelry, personal products and other brands.

Mirrors take turns on the KOL throne

admanGo also analyzed the number of related advertisements on Instagram by each jingzi. The estimated results show that Anson Lo beat Henry Zhang and won the new “KOL King” in the second quarter of this year. Jiang Tao, Edan and Ian ranked fourth, fifth and ninth. The “KOL King” in the same period last year was Jiang Tao. At that time, Anson Lo was “out of the top ten” and quickly topped the list in just one year. The mirrors took the first place in turn. Ma described the phenomenon of MIRROR’s popularity as “once in a thousand years”. The boom has continued since last year, and there is no sign of abating.

A serious accident occurred in the fourth performance of MIRROR concert. The big screen on the top of the stage suddenly collapsed when Anson Lo and Edan sang. Many fans and even ordinary citizens left a psychological shadow. Ma Guijing believes that MIRROR members’ brand content and advertising may be suspended in the short term, but in the long run, it will have little impact, “because it’s always an accident, and they don’t even think about it.”

After promoting the summer discount with the combination “ERROR” last year, Huhu Send will add more food this year. Please come to IG “KOL King” Anson Lo and Edan to promote similar summer discounts.