A diet that includes large portions of healthy plant-based foods could reduce the chances of getting bowel cancer by up to a fifth. This is what was suggested by a large study that investigated the association between the consumption of fruit, vegetables, dried fruit and legumes in various quantities and the risk of contracting colorectal cancer: following a healthy diet mainly based on plants is linked to a 22% decrease in the chances of developing these neoplasms – a protective role, however, found only in men.

A very common cancer. The research published in BMC Medicine involved 79,952 men and 93,475 women of various origins residing in the United States and followed them for over 19 years, during which time 4,976 cases of colorectal cancer occurred among the volunteers (all in their 60s). This type of cancer, which forms in the tissues of the intestines (in the longest part of the large intestine and the part closest to the anus, respectively), is the third most common form of cancer in the world, affecting one in 23 men and one woman every 25. We have long known that a diet rich in fiber and low in animal by-products such as meat, milk and sausages helps prevent this disease, but not all plant-based foods they are equally healthy: the new study has the merit of having considered this.

Vegetable yes, but how healthy? Scientists coordinated by Jihye Kim of Kyung Hee University (South Korea) presented volunteers with a list of 180 foods and drinks and asked them to say how often and in what portions they consumed each: up to "two or more times a day" for foods and up to "four or more times a day" for beverages. Foods were categorized into healthy plant-based foods (whole grains, fruits, vegetables, vegetable oils, nuts, legumes, tea, and coffee); a little less healthy (refined cereals, fruit juices, potatoes and foods with added sugars) and finally animal derivatives (animal fats, dairy products, eggs, fish and seafood, meat).

Quite a difference. For each of these food groups, the daily consumption for each 1000 kcal of food ingested was divided into quintiles, i.e. into five parts, from the largest amount ingested out of the total amount of food eaten in a day down to the smallest. It was thus seen that men who consumed the greatest quantities of healthy plant foods (first quintile) ran a 22% reduced risk of developing bowel cancer compared to those who ingested the smallest quantities (fifth quintile). However, this effect was not observed in women.