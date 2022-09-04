Can a vegetarian diet be adopted to lose weight? Surely improving the diet can bring numerous benefits.

Lot of Education e searches have shown that prefer a diet rich in vegetables improve the state of salute. Even of those who suffer from diabetes.

When we talk about vegetarian diet we must specify well what it is. Despite the massive dissemination of information, there is still a lot confusion. Andvegetarian food provides for the prevalent consumption of fruit and vegetables, excluding meat and fish but lets integrate foods derived from animals. Like cheeses, honey, eggs and milk.

For diet Veganon the other hand, we mean a diet composed only of vegetables, cereals, legumes and seeds. There are also “sub-variants” of diet, such as the lacto-vegetarian one (milk and cheese yes but not eggs) and the “ovo-vegetarian” one (yes to eggs) and “semi-vegetarian” (yes to fish and poultry).

It is clear that choose a diet to lose weight or to improve health must be subject to knowledge of individual needs. Of course, those who want to change their diet must agree on everything with your doctor or with a nutritionist. The Mediterranean Diet is already a regimen that offers everything the body needsand sometimes it is enough to eliminate industrial foods and alcohol to get amazing results.

What are the benefits of a vegetarian diet?

And’mainly plant-based nutrition involves hiring low in saturated fat, animal proteins and cholesterolwhile increases the intake of fiber, mineral salts, vitamins and valuable antioxidants.

Generally speaking, many Education they found that whoever adopts a vegetarian diet runs less risk of contracting the most common diseases. Such as cardiovascular ones, diabetes and obesity, high blood pressure and even some types of cancer.

Obviously it must be considered that a diet of this type is not free from deficiencies. Vegetarians can experience basic nutrient deficiencies if they do not properly balance their food intake. The greatest risks occur in children and adolescentswhich have different needs as they are undergoing growth.

The Vegetarian Diet to lose weight is also good for diabetics, the guidelines

Of course a vegetarian meal is much less caloric than traditional ones. Switch to a diet that favors vegetables, fresh and dried fruit and eliminates cured meats, industrial foods and red meat can make you lose weight. But that’s not all: the same foods also automatically help check your blood sugar and consequently the insulin response improves.

Diabetes sufferers will have immediate benefits by regulating their body weight. However, the excessive intake of pasta, bread or potatoes could eliminate the above benefits. Here because, with the advice of your doctor or nutritionistthe introduction of some types of meat, fish or dairy products.

Basicin all cases, it is choose low-fat cheeses, natural yogurt with no added sugar, skim milk or cottage cheese. If the diet allows the introduction of meat, they can be evaluated lean and skinned cuts of poultry. For what concern pesceinstead, they are recommended those rich in Omega-3sas the Salmonil Blue fishil Tuna fish or what Mackerel.

In a balanced diet legumes, beans, lentils, peas and chickpeas must not be missingalthough for those suffering from diabetes the nutritional table must be studied and prepared with care, checking the Glycemic Index of each food.

In the end, with the help of a nutritionist it will be possible to evaluate the possible deficiencies of elements. One above all that from Vitamin B-12. Experts will recommend the use of supplements to make up for the lower intake of this and other nutrients given by the change in diet.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)