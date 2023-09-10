The Versatility and Health Benefits of Eggs: How Many Should You Eat?

Eggs, a healthy and nutritious food with which you can create healthy and delicious dishes. But how many should you eat in a month?

The egg, no need to go around it, they can be, in all frankness and tranquility, considered as gods delicious foods and much loved exactly like them potatoes, in their simplicity. It is not for nothing that they can also be found in a delicious dish which can also be considered a full grass what is the omelette with potatoes.

It is a recipe of Spanish origin called tortilla in which excellent ones are often included white onions which are another much loved ingredient when and if it comes to frittata. Eggs are actually very good even when it comes to cooking them scrambled. The top is then made with crispy bacon.

Very good too in the garden then inserted into a good one salad Of verdure Of pasta, or more simply rice, especially if we are in summer. In the same way, or almost, you can also follow a French recipe which involves the classic egg to drink. And let’s not forget that they are also excellent for desserts.

The thousand and one uses of eggs

In fact, they often are requests in the pastry sector per custard creams, cake bases be they also homemade but also and above all if you think of an exquisite one zabaglione with lots of Marsala. In short, we were able to see that the egg they can be defined with complete ease multipurpose in the kitchen.

It is also for a long time thought that their consumption was right limit it since, being rich in cholesterol, could constitute a cardiac problem. However, what has now emerged from a Chinese study seems to literally dismantle this theory. How many eggs therefore can a human body afford to consume in a month or again to week?

The ideal consumption number

While eggs are high in cholesterol, they are also high in bioactive nutrients. Ergo, they are very important for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. They are also very high in protein, therefore very suitable for those who do not regularly consume meat or fish. I am also strongly capable of giving huge without satiety resulting in reduction of food intake.

Finally, according to what has been demonstrated by recent studies, conducted on people who consumed at least one man a day, they had a 10% lower risk of incurring cardiovascular diseases, 18% less premature death e 30% fewer strokes. Ergo, the right answer regarding how many eggs you should consume: one a day, therefore 7 a week and so on.

