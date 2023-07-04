The (very light) snacks to not give in to tiredness during the afternoon: greedy and energetic

Snacks are essential meals in the day but you have to be careful what you eat to have the right energy and lightness.

Anyone who really intends to lose weight knows very well that any type of correct diet includes five meals a day. We are therefore speaking not only of breakfast, which is of fundamental importance, of lunch and dinner, but also of the two snacks that anticipate the afternoon and evening meal.

Snacks are responsible for providing energy during the afternoon or mid-morning. Therefore, they are excellent hunger breakers, which should be consumed regularly every day.

Light snacks to recharge your batteries

One light snack not only allows you to eat something to not feel hungry, but also serves to give energy to the body.

First you need to drink a couple of glasses of water and if possible go outside for a breath of fresh air. Eating light is important because it counteracts tiredness. In fact, heavy and high-calorie foods do not give that sprint with sugar but they make us feel worse because the glycemic peak and consequently then a total lowering and the subsequent feeling of tiredness.

Per dab hunger a great snack it is l’avocado. This fruit does not have many sugars, is tasty and helps maintain a sense of satiety. Thanks to his healthy fats, it is a real panacea for health because it contains troptophan, which helps to develop serotonin, or the mood hormone. Thank you to glutamic acid moreover, a barrier against nervous hunger given by cortisol is also produced. Another very tasty idea is i pistachios unsalted. To be eaten in absolute terms, with other dried fruit or with a yogurt, they are essential because they are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids come Omega 3, Omega 6 and tryptophan all elements that help the brain and therefore are to be consumed when you are stressed. Another winning idea is the fennel which has 30 calories per 100 grams, therefore practically the perfect hunger breaker (you can eat it as a snack but also before eating the meal when you are hungry). With his fibre it allows you to control blood sugar and therefore quell hunger. It is also rich in vitamin B, potassium, magnesium and allows you to immediately restore energy drops blueberries they are excellent, tasty, to be combined perhaps with a very fresh yogurt in the summer. They are perfect, healthy and good too. They have antioxidants, vitamin C and flavonoids therefore they allow you to keep the figure, fight the signs of aging and help circulation Among the snacks there are also the semi, these are optimal to consume with a cereal and a little yogurt, all mixed with the addition of fruit. They are the icing on the cake of the perfect snack because the long-digestible fibers give a sense of satiety in the long term, they are rich in Omega 3 protein and therefore allow to offer the best to the brain.