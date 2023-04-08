breaking latest news – The rite of the ceremony ended around 10.30pm Via Crucis on Good Fridaycelebrated at Colosseum. It was presided over by the cardinal vicar of Rome, Angelo De Donatis. Pope francesco he followed through a link, staying at Santa Marta in order not to expose yourself to the low temperatures of the evening. Saturday at 19.30 will be at Saint Peter for the Easter Vigil.

As soon as the final blessing was over, some present shouted phrases of encouragement to Bergoglio. The celebrations were attended by about 20 miles faithful. The people who held the cross are representative of the areas for which the meditation is read, not the authors of the testimonies, which instead were collected during the apostolic pilgrimages of the Pontiff in areas marked by war

The protest of the Ukrainian ambassador

The Ukrainian ambassador at the Holy See, Andrii Yurashha strongly criticized Pope Francis’ decision to have a joint testimony of a Russian and a Ukrainian boy read at tonight’s Via Crucis.

The first tells of having lost his brother in the fighting, and that he no longer knows anything about his father and brother. “Forget to mention that his relatives went to Ukraine to kill not only the father of the Ukrainian boy but his whole family, and not vice versa“, commented the diplomat.

This is the second such case since Russia invaded Ukraine. Last year, Ukrainian state television refused to broadcast the Via Crucis live due to the Pope’s decision to have a Russian and a Ukrainian girl hold the cross in a station.

The Pope celebrated the Passion

In the afternoon, Pope Francis presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord in the Vatican Basilica. The Pontiff, dressed in red vestments, was accompanied in a wheelchair to the foot of Bernini’s Canopy, then read the opening formula of the liturgy in a hoarse voice.

Bergoglio followed the service seated on a chair placed at the crossing of the transept, pronouncing the prayer and listening to the homily after the reading of the Gospel of the Passion and Death of Christ according to Saint John.

“Almighty God, in your hands are the hopes and rights of men, assist those who govern so that they promote lasting peace, the prosperity of peoples and religious freedom”, said the Pope, “God who annihilates wars and humbles the proud, drive away pain and tears from humanity. You who are the Consolation of the afflicted, listen to the cry of those who are in trial”.

Around 19:00 Pope Francis left St. Peter’s Basilica sitting in his wheelchair.

“Nothing is more solid”

“Beyond good and evil,” was a battle cry” of Nietzsche, “but beyond good and evil there is only ‘the will to power’, and we know where it leads.” the cardinal explained in his homily Raniero Cantalamessathe Preacher of the Papal Household.

“It has been declined in the most diverse ways and with the most diverse names, until it has become a fashion, an atmosphere that one breathes in the intellectual circles of the post-modern West. The common denominator of all these different declinations is total relativism in every field: ethics, language, philosophy, art and, of course, religion. Nothing is more solid; everything is liquid, or even vaporous. In the time of romanticism we reveled in melancholy, today in nihilism”.

“As believers it is our duty to show what is behind, or underneath, that proclamation, namely the flicker of an ancient flame, the sudden eruption of a volcano not extinguished since the beginning of the world,” he added, “The human drama also had its ‘prologue in heaven, in that “spirit of denial” who did not accept to exist in favor of another. Since then, he has been recruiting supporters of his cause, first of all the naïve Adam and Eve: ‘You will be like God. You will know good and evil!’. To modern man, all this seems to be nothing more than an etiological myth to explain the evil in the world. And – in the positive sense that is given to the myth today – such it is in reality! But history, literature and our own personal experience tell us that behind this myth there is a transcendent truth that no historical narration or philosophical reasoning could convey to us”

Peace denied

The texts proposed this year for the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at the Colosseum are testimonies heard by Pope Francis during his apostolic journeys and on other occasions. The collection was edited by some Dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

The focus of the meditations will be the denied peace and the consequent sufferings for humanity. “From the Holy land tonight the path of the cross winds its way behind you”, reads the opening prayer, “We will walk it listening to your suffering, reflected in that of brothers and sisters who have suffered and suffer the lack of peace in the world, letting ourselves be dug inside by testimonies and echoes that reached the Pope’s ear and heart also during his visits”.

They are “echoes of peace that resurface in this ‘piecemeal third world war’, cries that come from countries and areas today torn apart by violence, injustice and poverty. All the places where conflicts, hatred and persecutions are suffered are present in the prayers of this Good Friday”.

The peace in the Middle East, threatened by the culture of violence and retaliation, is at the center of the meditation that accompanies the first station of the Via Crucis at the Colosseum. The tremendous suffering of migrants between Italy and Libya they are the object of meditation for the second station. Voices of peace come on youth of Ukraine and Russia they will accompany the tenth station.

Invitation to the Vatican for the mayor of Lampedusa

The Pope invited the mayor of LampedusaFilippo Mannino, in the Vatican after receiving a letter in which he vented his great bitterness following the double shipwreck in Maltese waters that brought the bodies of eight migrants to the island.

The same letter-outburst had been addressed to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Pontiff had him contacted inviting him for a meeting that should take place after Easter. Lampedusa, ten years ago, was the first destination of an apostolic journey outside the Vatican.

Go to the article