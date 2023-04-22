The Viactiv supports your commitment to care / If you have relatives, friends …

VIACTIV health insurance

Bochum (ots)

The VIACTIV nursing care fund rewards your commitment and pays the pension insurance contributions.

Being there for other people and caring for them is a valuable task. Regardless of whether it is relatives, friends or neighbours, whoever takes care of people in need of care deserves our appreciation. As a health insurance company, we take over the payment of pension insurance contributions. Because we want to support volunteer caregivers who are there for others.

The VIACTIV long-term care insurance fund helps everyone who cares for a person for at least ten hours on two days a week with contributions to the statutory pension insurance. We only have to clarify whether you are not otherwise gainfully employed for more than 30 hours a week, are not already drawing an old-age pension or have already reached the statutory retirement age. How high the contribution is then depends on the degree of care and the type of benefit (care allowance, benefit in kind or a combination of benefits).

In order to free the helpers from bureaucracy, we do not submit a separate application. If you care for a VIACTIV insured person with care level 2 and higher, we will clarify all necessary questions about the payment of contributions in an uncomplicated and personal manner and pay the pension insurance contributions directly to the German Pension Insurance (DRV).

In March, the VIACTIV care fund transferred contributions of around 3.5 million euros to the DRV for voluntary caregivers. Contribution payments are credited to personal pension accounts. They are currently benefiting around 15,500 people who provide care at home.

Of course, our long-term care insurance fund provides precise information about all important matters, such as the approval of contributions and possible changes in contributions.

In order to be able to better devote themselves to caring for their fellow human beings, many people decide more and more often to give up their actual job completely or temporarily. Then the VIACTIV also takes over the unemployment insurance, so that the insurance protection in the unemployment insurance continues. Caregivers continue to be entitled to unemployment benefits and active employment promotion benefits if they are unable to start work seamlessly after the end of their caregiving activities.

Original content from: VIACTIV Krankenkasse, transmitted by news aktuell