The number of victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria keep going up. One week after the cataclysm, according to the latest estimates the count would have reached 35thousand dead (31,000 in Turkey alone and about 4,000 in Syria) and it doesn’t seem destined to stop. Against all odds, even the most optimistic, the rescuers continue to work to extract the last survivors from the rubble and, after yesterday’s (Sunday 12 February) miraculous discovery of a seven-month-old baby still alive, today a 40 year old woman was saved after 170 hours under the debris of a five-story building that collapsed on Monday 6 February in Islahiye, in the Turkish province of Gaziantep.

The woman, Sibel Kaya, was rescued by a team also made up of members of Turkey’s Coal Mines Rescue. Previously also one 60 year old womanErengul Onder, had been excavated from the rubble in the city of Besni, in Adiyaman province, by teams from the western city of Manisa. “We received news of a miracle from Besni that helped us to appease the fire that burns in our hearts a little,” Manisa Mayor Cengiz Ergun wrote on Twitter. According to experts at this point the chances of still finding people alive under the rubble are “now very, very narrow”. However, a 177 ore by the earthquake, it would have been also rescued a 35-year-oldBunyam Idaci, under one of the collapsed buildings in Adiyaman.

And it’s race against time in Kahramanmaras (the region where the Italian Angelo Zen is missing), where a rescue team from Spain made contact with three people: a mother, a little girl and a boy. Contact was established 173 hours after the earthquake. See also University: Medicine test in Turin, 2,377 candidates - Piedmont

In Turkey aid from Vietnam and Burundi Even the Burundi it mobilizes by sending a team of specialized rescuers made up of ten elements as confirmed to the BBC by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Shingiro, clarifying that the team will be sent “to areas where there is greater need”. However, the same will not be done for Syria – another country seriously affected by the earthquake – due to the “difficulty of access” in the regions affected by the earthquake, as Shingiro explained. In the last few days, the Sudan, which took off a plane carrying emergency aid and a team of the Civil Defense Force made up of 40 rescuers, including seven doctors. Rescuers also arriving in Turkey from Vietnam: As Vietnam Net reports, is the first time that the Asian country mobilize resources for other states in case of natural disasters.