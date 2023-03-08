The dramatic images of a woman waving an EU flag in front of the Tbilisi parliament resisting police water cannons have gone viral on social media, where you can also see the thousands of people who took to the streets to protest against the so-called law against the ‘foreign agents’, a gag rule on press freedom, which recalls the one approved by Moscow and alienates the country from the European Union.

The woman, with the mask and the bag on her arm, waves the blue flag with yellow stars, dodging the jet of the water cannons, while other protesters around her are dragged away by the force of the water. When she begins to struggle, several demonstrators go next to her, support her, forming a human wall able to resist in the face of the very strong jet of water, passing the flag to each other to keep it from falling.

