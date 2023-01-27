An ordinary man’s house: tidy objects, books, pictures on the walls, a brown sofa, two soft toys, an iron. But also a room used as a gym with a bench and a barbell and several pairs of designer shoes. Here it is the apartment in via CB 31 in Campobello di Mazara (Trapani) which in recent months has hosted the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, whose fugitive ended on January 16 in Palermo. The video showing the inside of the house was released by the carabinieri who entered the building first with the special operations department shortly after the arrest. The hanging prints recall the film characters of the “Joker” and the “Godfather”.

The presence of the puppets suggests that the house was frequented by a child. Magnets were found on the refrigerator that recall well-known cartoon characters. According to some, the boss may have had another son, in addition to Lorenza, the natural daughter whom he has never met.

Yesterday the military also found a “Smith & Wesson” pistol, 38 special caliber, in the hideout. The weapon, with abraded serial number, was found in a false bottom of a kitchen cabinet and is complete with five cartridges. A casing with twenty other cartridges of the same caliber was also found. The weapon was handed over to the Ris for technical checks: it will be necessary to find out if he ever fired and if it is compatible with revolvers used to commit some of the murders of which the godfather of Castelvetrano is accused.

In the apartment used by Messina Denaro also receipts and a bag from a supermarket, but above all an agenda with names and numbers for incoming and outgoing entries. All material is now being examined by the prosecutor Paolo Guido and the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia. The apartment is formally registered to Andrea Bonafede, the surveyor of Campobello di Mazara who lent his identity to the mafia boss and who is now in prison on charges of being one of Messina Denaro’s supporters.

Meanwhile, the investigations into the fugitive of the mafia boss continue who, at least for the last three years, would have hidden in Campobello di Mazara. Also with the help of the men of the Hunters department of Calabria, homes of supporters and the boss’s two hiding places are being thoroughly searched: the one in vicolo San Vito where the weapon was found and the now empty apartment where the godfather he would have lived before moving to the last refuge. Finally, the investigators are trying to ascertain who financed the godfather’s expensive escape. Among the hypotheses there are the proceeds of online bets. Designer clothes and accessories were found in the hideout as well as notes from which we can deduce the high standard of living sustained by the boss. Just think of the invoice relating to a dinner at a restaurant which cost 700 euros.

