Nothing can stop us now!

From waiting in line for a new attraction at Disneyland, of course! Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway recently opened on the west coast and we’ve been enjoying the hidden details throughout the ride. But now there’s been a change on how you ride the new attraction!

As of February 22ndguests no longer need to join a virtual queue or purchase a Lightning Lane in order to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

On the My Disney Experience app, Disney shared that the virtual queue would no longer be accepting new guests. Now, a Standby Line option is now visible for guests. When we checked around 11AM, the wait time was only 65 minutes. Although an hour is a long wait, it is not nearly as long as some other new Disney attractions can be!

No more fighting for a virtual queue spot during your trip — you can just walk right up and hop in line. However, we can probably expect the line to be pretty long for a while!

Make sure to follow along for more Disney news and updates! We’re always on the lookout for new things happening at Disney — and then posting them here so that you never miss a thing! Click the link below.

Click here for more Disneyland attraction news

Have you been on Disneyland’s Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway yet? Let us know in the comments!