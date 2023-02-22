Home Health The Virtual Queue Has Disappeared From One Disney Ride
The Virtual Queue Has Disappeared From One Disney Ride

by admin
Nothing can stop us now!

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway At Disneyland

From waiting in line for a new attraction at Disneyland, of course! Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway recently opened on the west coast and we’ve been enjoying the hidden details throughout the ride. But now there’s been a change on how you ride the new attraction!

As of February 22ndguests no longer need to join a virtual queue or purchase a Lightning Lane in order to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Virtual Queue closed

On the My Disney Experience app, Disney shared that the virtual queue would no longer be accepting new guests. Now, a Standby Line option is now visible for guests. When we checked around 11AM, the wait time was only 65 minutes. Although an hour is a long wait, it is not nearly as long as some other new Disney attractions can be!

65 minutes isn’t too bad!

No more fighting for a virtual queue spot during your trip — you can just walk right up and hop in line. However, we can probably expect the line to be pretty long for a while!

Have you been on Disneyland’s Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway yet? Let us know in the comments!

