the virus damages the sperm (even permanently); the chilling details of a Study » ILMETEO.it

COVID: the virus damages sperm (even permanently); the chilling details of a Studio

New study on the consequences of Covid-19 According to research by the Ur International Group at the Scientific Reproduction Unit of Madrid, sperm are less numerous and slower in men recovered from Covid 19, even more than 3 months after infection. Sars-CoV-2, even if contracted in a mild form. This is what emerges from the study.

After some research according to which the quality of male semen appears compromised in the short term after a Covid infection, Rocio Núñez-Calonge, scientific consultant, wanted to investigate the duration of this damage that he and his colleagues had also had the opportunity to observe in patients followed by Spanish assisted reproduction clinics. “Since it takes about 78 days to produce new sperm, it seemed appropriate to evaluate its quality at least 3 months after recovery. Our hypothesis was that it would improve once the sperm pool was renewed, but it did not,” stressed Núñez-Calonge . At present, “we don’t know how long it might take to restore sperm quality” pre-infection, and “permanent damage even in men who have had only a mild infection” cannot be ruled out.

The study, in particular, as also reported by theberaking latest news, took place between February 2020 and October 2022 when 45 men, average age 31, were enrolled in 6 reproductive clinics in Spain. All had a confirmed diagnosis of mild Covid and the centers had analyzes of sperm samples taken before infection; another sample was taken between 17 and 516 days after infection, with the median time between pre-Covid and post-Covid sampling equal to 238 days. The researchers looked at all samples taken up to 100 days after Covid, and a subset were also tested beyond 100 days after.

There was a statistically significant difference in semen volume (-20%, from 2.5 to 2 milliliters), sperm concentration (-26.5%, from 68 to 50 million per ml), sperm count ( -37.5%, from 160 to 100 million/ml), in total motility (-9.1%, from 49% to 45%) and in the share of live sperm (-5%, from 80% to 76% ). After Covid, half of the patients had 57% lower total sperm counts than before. And even 100 days after infection, sperm concentration and mobility had not improved.

