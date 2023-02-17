Il Covid-19 now it’s likeinfluenza. To say it in chorus, as reported by to come, are the experts, after the world seems to have essentially returned to normal. Also in Italia goodbye to masks and other restriction measures. The reason can be traced back to the fact that, as also shown by the bulletins, the pathogen is less and less lethal. “The virus we encountered in 2020 no longer exists. I’ve been saying for a long time now that we shouldn’t even call him anymore Covid-19. Today we encounter a disease that manifests itself mainly in the upper respiratory tract and which can only be dangerous in very elderly people, with already established chronic pathologies or in unvaccinated patients”, says Francesco Vaia, director general of the Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome.

Also Massimo Clementi, director of the Microbiology laboratory of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is of the opinion that we no longer need to be afraid of the virus. “Covid from this point of view has behaved no differently from the other coronaviruses we have encountered throughout history. These viruses have shown us that they can either disappear completely or stay with us in, so to speak, domesticated form. That is to say, characterized by a lower pathogenicity”.

“Covid is now like the flu”, the opinion of the experts

Experts are therefore of the opinion that the Covid-19, at present, both like a flu, but someone is more cautious in saying that the emergency is over. It is the case of Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. “Covid has not disappeared at all, its circulation is still intense and mortality is high. What has changed is that the virus is no longer considered a social responsibility, but an individual one,” she said.

And he concludes: “The variant Omicron it has less penetration into the respiratory tract and the problem has eased thanks to vaccinations, but its pathogenicity is still high in older, frail and unvaccinated people, as shown by what is happening in Chinese. And these people have been left to fend for themselves”

