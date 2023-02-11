Home Health The virus to come | Gramellini’s Coffee
The virus to come | Gramellini’s Coffee

Qwhat is the boundary between foresight and alarmism? Having dismissed Covid on the sly, the WHO director general, i.e. the planetary health minister, has just launched a new scare into the world: avian flu has made the leap of species and has gone from birds to mammals, starting to infect minks, otters, foxes and sea lions. For humans, the risk is still low, but “we must prepare for every eventuality”. The feral message was completed by the virologist Matthew Bassetti: “The bird flu will come for sure and it will be a much more deadly pandemic than the previous one”. Up until three years ago we wouldn’t have paid much attention to it, but now it’s therehe collective perception of danger has changed. And it’s good for bad, to quote the best song of the Festival: it’s good because we are addressing a more receptive audience, but it’s bad because that audience has become even more skeptical and at the same time impressionable. Therefore communication must be handled with care.

Someone will say: it is right that WHO raise your voice, since men and states have emerged from Covid without changing one iota the lifestyle that had favored the spread of the virus, starting with the practice of intensive farming. But an announcement of this magnitude should be accompanied by less generic information, otherwise it risks being interpreted as yet another «Remember that you must die». I don’t even sign it anymore.


