The Vital Role of RNA in Protein Synthesis: DNA Cannot Act Alone

Title: Celebrating World RNA Day: Exploring the Vital Role of Ribonucleic Acid

Subtitle: RNA-Based Therapies Revolutionize Medicine with 18 Approved Treatments and Countless Possibilities

This Tuesday, August 1, the world celebrates World RNA (ribonucleic acid) Day, a significant event that highlights the importance of this molecule in protein synthesis within the body’s cells. RNA, a close relative of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), plays a crucial role in transferring essential genetic information. Together with proteins, DNA and RNA are the three fundamental biological molecules necessary for sustaining life.

Over the years, extensive scientific research has unveiled the diverse applications of RNA in human health. Currently, there are 18 authorized therapies based on RNA that are revolutionizing medical treatments. RNA, comprised of a single chain of ribonucleotides including ribose, phosphate, and nitrogenous bases, exists within living cells and shares structural similarities with DNA. Apart from carrying information copied from DNA, RNA is indispensable in the production of proteins vital for various biological processes.

RNA holds the key to protein synthesis, acting as a crucial intermediary between genetic instructions encoded in DNA and cells. RNA molecules perform essential regulatory and enzymatic functions within cells and exist in different forms, including messenger RNA (mRNA), ribosomal RNA (rRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA).

World RNA Day originated in 2018, initiated by esteemed Uruguayan molecular biologist Juan Pablo Tosar, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute Montevideo, and has since been officially endorsed by the RNA Society. The date, August 1, was chosen due to its English pun correlated with the RNA sequence AUG (adenine, uracil, and guanine), a triple codon that triggers protein synthesis in cells.

While RNA-based vaccines against COVID-19 attracted significant attention, new RNA-based medicines are emerging rapidly. RNA-based therapies hold immense potential in treating various diseases for which current treatment options are inadequate or nonexistent. According to Allied Market Research, the RNA-based therapies industry is expected to reach a valuation of $25 billion by 2030. Here are five current and future applications for RNA in medicine:

1. 18 Authorized RNA-Based Interventions:

There are already 18 clinically approved RNA-based therapies, including mRNA vaccines that gained global recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Rare Genetic Diseases Treatment:

Innovative RNA-based drugs targeting rare genetic diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy have been authorized for clinical use, offering a new treatment approach for these conditions.

3. Ongoing Clinical Trials:

More than 100 clinical trials are currently underway, exploring the potential of RNA-based therapeutics in treating numerous diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and hereditary angioedema.

4. Potential in Cancer Treatment:

Researchers from Tel Aviv University have reported promising results using an RNA-based drug to destroy multiple myeloma cancer cells. Lipid-based nanoparticles loaded with RNA molecules effectively inhibited cancer cell division, showcasing the potential of RNA therapies in treating cancer.

5. Diagnostic Advancements:

RNA studies have the potential to enhance diagnostic methods and aid in treatment decisions. Recently, a possible diagnostic method for preeclampsia, a severe pregnancy disorder, was identified using plasma cell-free RNA (cfRNA), opening up new possibilities for risk prediction and treatment development.

As the field of RNA therapeutics continues to advance, scientists have acknowledged that the rapid development of RNA-based treatments has exceeded their expectations. Together with the ongoing clinical trials and the immense potential of RNA-based therapies, this molecule holds the promise of transforming medicine and improving patient outcomes across diverse diseases.