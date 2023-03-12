The Voice Kids saw the participation of boys and girls from all over Italy, ready to show off their singing skills and conquer the quattro coach of the program: Clementino, Gigi D’Alessio, Loredana Bertè and I Ricchi e Poveri.

The Voice Kids Grand Final

After the blind auditions and the various selection stages, the very final Of The Voice Kids. I finalists they performed in front of the coaches and the audience, ready to claim the title of winner of the program.

The Team at Gigi D’Alessio:

Ilary Alaimo (14 years old, from Montedoro, Caltanissetta)

Andrea Galiano (12 years old, from Coccaglio, Brescia)

Marta Maria La Rosa (12 years old, from Cosimo, Ragusa)

Clementine team:

Ranya Moufidi (12 years old, from Ciserano, Bergamo)

Rosario Caci (9 years old, from Gela)

Zinnedine Fatnassi (12 years old, from Milan)

Team of Rich and Poor:

Ginevra Dabalà (11 years old, from Loreggia, Padua)

Vincenzo Alighieri (13 years old, from Oria, Brindisi)

Lorena Fernandez (12 years old, from Portico di Caserta).

Team Loredana Berte

Mia Arnone (7 years old, from Castrofilippo, Agrigento)

Fedora Copparosa (12 years old, from Corbetta, Milan)

Melissa Agliottone (12 years old, from Sant’Elpidio al Mare, Fermo)

But who brought home the vittoria?

The Voice Kids winner: Melissa Agliottone

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: the winner Of The Voice Kids it was announced live and it is Melissa Agliotto (12 years old, from Sant’Elpidio al Mare, Fermo) of the team of Loredana Berte!

Who is Melissa Agliottone?

The young singer of 12 years from Sant’Elpidio a Mare (FM). The very young artist has always had the dream to become one singer famous and to participate in the Italian Song Festival of San Remo.

The passion for music led her to play different instrumentsincluding the pianofortethe drums and the Loop Station. The young artist wants to continue to grow and expand her musical repertoire, which is why she decided to learn to play bass as well.

Melissa’s performance at The voice kids 2023

During his The voice kids 2023 stage performanceMelissa has chosen to perform on the piano on the notes of “Fallin‘”, one of Alicia Keys’ most famous songs. Her performance immediately struck i four judges Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino, Loredana Bertè and the rich and poor, who are turn around now as soon as they heard his voice. In the end, Melissa chose to join Loredana Bertè’s team.

Family support

Melissa’s passion for music has been encouraged and supported by his family, who told how music was fundamental in the growth of the young artist. Her music got her through difficult timeslike the panic attacks which he began to experience on his own 7 years. By playing the piano, Melissa was able to express her emotions and deal with her fear.

Where to see the final of The Voice Kids

For you who have not had the opportunity to watch the final live The Voice Kidsdon’t worry: on the portal Rai Play rerun of the episode is available. In addition, you will be able to recover all the episodes of The Voice Senior.