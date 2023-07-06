The voice of the family – Mental Health Forum

We received this letter with emotion. The fact that there is an ever-increasing presence of the citizens involved in this square, as well as people who experience mental disorders as well as many family members, enriches our work and calls everyone to an ever more attentive and aware commitment.

The bill presented to the Chamber and the Senate is supported by the Forum square. It is a theme on which to focus all our efforts.

We would like more and more of the protagonists to have coffee together.

“When the normal course of daily life is disrupted,

we realize that we are like shipwrecked people trying to keep their balance

on a piece of driftwood in the open sea,

you forget where they came from and without knowing where they go.”

(Albert Einstein)

“It happens to see existence reversed in an instant

and it happens that in order to be even a little similar to what you were before,

it takes months and months of patience and waiting”

(Gina Lagorio, Capita)

When the family makes its first acquaintance with the mental illness suffered by one of its members, it is as if it were swept away by an avalanche. Or rather, perhaps, from an avalanche. Because in the avalanche the snow is often dusty and does not allow you to see anything.

The family is “sucked in” and as Alice Banfi says “pain holds hostage all the families, who out of fear of death and destruction but also out of fear of what could have happened at home, trust the doctors”.

Except that of Alice Banfi, of Aresam, of the “Il Chiaro del Bosco” Association, of the CoLab and of the Familiarmente group, of the Mental Health Forum, of the Marco Cavallo Association, of Dr. Carla Ferrari Aggradi, of Dr. Loredana Di Adamo, some good practices that still exist somewhere … we learned, on our own, only after the journey into the world of mental health had begun months ago … for the most part, in fact, without any professional help to guide us.

The family suddenly and simultaneously finds itself facing a whole series of hitherto unexplored “critical issues”: a real crash of its routine, of everyday life; a huge investment of time and energy in negotiating with mental health systems, by which the family feels accepted “only for the essential”; the almost absolute deprivation of the needs of the other members who compose it and the total incapacity to carry out personal projects, even the most insignificant; the difficulty in compromised relationships with the outside world, often even with the “extended” family; feeling the stigma on oneself as well as on the person ; a sort of “mourning” for how this person was “before” he slipped into mental discomfort, concern for the future and regret for how he could have been.

“Family members must learn how to set limits, how to have adequate expectations, and above all, how to respect their right to a decent life” (Gunderson, or perhaps Hoffman, the family sometimes makes ‘messy notes’): it is not easy , the limits are often overwhelmed by a wave that penetrates and permeates every fold of existence.

But in this tsunami, the family tries to get along, discovers once again that the web, if used well, is a precious resource, takes advantage of interlibrary loan on several fronts, begins to read, to “study”; relies on the words of Edith Eva Eger, the “Auschwitz dancer” and understands that “we are not allowed to choose what happens to us but we can decide how to react to a given experience” and that if she stops focusing on why all of this has happened and start paying attention to what you can do now, there will be more “energy and imagination available to go forward than nowhere”.

The family weeps, weeps bitter tears, full of disbelief, impotence, anger, when in its readings, it discovers that in 2019, not very far from here, one can die at nineteen tied to the bed of a SPDC, in a stake , in a locked room and thinks:

“And what do we ‘tell’ him to that mother?”

And he shivers: “she could also have been our daughter”…

The family begins to accept its powerlessness to “save” the person it loves on its own but also begins to understand that the logic of institutionalization can deprive people of their identity and in any case partially reproduce the typical dynamics of segregation and marginalization of the OPs before their closure. And that the therapeutic alliance would instead find full implementation with an active involvement of the family in the recovery process.

The days pass by, “strangers who have no reason to pay a visit” (J. O’Donohue) for the suffering person, silent and inconclusive for the family side, kept completely in the dark about treatment pathways, rehabilitation projects and on their effective correspondence to the legitimate and very personal needs of their loved one.

The family understands that it needs places of solidarity, discussion, elaboration: in a word, of associations.

And finds them. “Little daily miracles, illuminations, matches unexpectedly lit in the dark”. (Virginia Woolff). And for which she is grateful.

(signed text)

