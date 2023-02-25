Today, February 25, the beyond 90 million of registered voters of the Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and its largest economy by GDP, voted to choose the next president and renew parliament. Despite – he writes Bloomberg – votes have been delayed by several hours in many polling stations in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission plans «to proclaim the winner of the polls by 27 February”. Whoever manages to get the most votes will inherit a country called to face “major economic and social challenges with the ongoing financial crisis, high inflation, a problematic labor market”, he told Open Lucy Guys, researcher for the Africa Program of ISPI. But that’s not all: the country will also have to deal with a surge in violence and internal conflicts exacerbated by a society that is also ethnically fragmented. “The main issues concern corruption, the by now endemic insecurity, due to extremists and ethnic issues concerning the control and exploitation of the territory’s resources, but also the inattention towards young people”, he explains instead Antonella Sinopolidirector of Global Voices based in Ghana and correspondent for Blackness.

Who are the post-Buhari candidates?

In contention for the after Muhammadu Buhariwho can no longer stand for election, having concluded the two mandates permitted by the Constitution, are well 18 candidates. Only three, according to polls, really have a chance of winning. This is the 70-year-old Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of the Nigerian state of Lagos, member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party; the 76 year old Atiku Abubakar, prominent businessman and former civil servant, candidate for the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). And finally theoutsider of these elections: Peter Obi, exponent of the Labor Party, which aims to undermine the bi-party balance that has existed since the birth of the (young) Nigerian democracy in 1999. To become the president of one of the most economically and geopolitically important countries in Africa, one of the three must obtain the largest number of votes nationwide and more than 25% of those cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states. If no one can make it, the second round will take place on March 11th. “There are several particularities in these elections – he explains Lucy Guys of Ispi – in general, the elections in Nigeria were contested between two candidates: this time the peculiarity is the entry of a third party into the competition, that of Obi who is a candidate that breaks with the others and who according to some polls could also WIN».

It is also a European issue

The effects of future economic, social and democratic stability of Africa’s leading economy “will inevitably have repercussions outside the continent,” says Ragazzi. “The demographic and economic colossus is a point of reference for international markets” and world observers have their eyes on Nigeria due to the country’s geopolitical influence but also, and above all, due to its large energy resources which are coveted in a context of enormous uncertainty. “Europe, including Italy, needs Nigerian resources more than ever: we saw it with the war in Ukraine”, he explains Sinopolis. “But they also need – he continues – for this country to get out of the grip of violence and insecurity. Because in the end, destabilization does no one any good.”

Relations between the European Union and Nigeria – although «they began in 1975, when it was the EEC, with the Lomé agreement», Antonella Sinopoli explains – «they have become closer since 1999, with the democratization of the country” which ended 16 consecutive years of military rule. «Today, for example, – he continues – the European Commission has a program underway which started in 2021 and will end in 2024 with an investment in Nigeria 508 million euros in the field of sustainable economy, of governance and human development aimed at combating inequalities”. However, Nigeria is not a country that has given nothing in return. «Let’s think of the many natural resources», says Sinopoli, in particular the petrolium. «The EU – he explains – has become the largest importer of crude oil, but above all of gas: in this case we are talking about 80% from the African country».

The unknown oil

Nigeria is the leading oil producer in Africa and has an extraction potential of approx 2 millions of barrels per day. This figure has seen a substantial decrease over the years to reach numbers ranging from 1,2 millions a 1,3. In the last year, however, the African giant has failed to economically exploit the increase in crude oil prices, nor to respect the production quotas that had been assigned by the association of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC). The consequences of this situation are to be found both in the failure to modernize the infrastructures, but also following the so-called theft of fuel, resold on semi-clandestine markets, which constitute a problem in terms of world supply further put into crisis by the Russian invasion of the ‘Ukraine.

But that’s not all: Nigeria is unable to refine its own oil to produce fuel and, therefore, to fully exploit the immense wealth of its territory. All of this does not at all encourage investment by multinationals in the country, useful – if not essential – to ensure growth in national revenues. Finally, the future of the Abuja government is under the eyes of European observers even after the approval of the memorandum of understanding – signed last September 15 – relating to «Nigeria-Morocco pipeline project» which will supply West Africa and Europe and which will – inevitably – steer the agenda of the new presidency.

It’s Italy?

“Italy for its part has the same convenience and the same needs towards this country,” says Sinopoli. “Here operates theItalian trade Agency (Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, ndr)». Commercial relations are “very strong and extensive”. Nigeria is in fact Italy’s main trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa: «We export furniture, building materials, technology. We just think that according to the database comtrade of the United Nations on International Trade exports from Italy were assessed at 1,89 billions of dollars. It is a figure that dates back to 2018 but gives a good idea ». And then: “Let’s think about theEni: its presence in the country dates back to 1962. Recently, the large oil company has signed new exploration and production contracts for LNG (liquefied natural gas, ndr), while oil extraction has never stopped». Just think of the 8 billion agreement signed between Italy and Libya, with the aim of increasing gas production both to satisfy internal demand and to guarantee exports to Europe. However, whoever wins the presidential elections, however, “will not modify – Sinopoli is convinced – the economic and partnershipthe interests are closely linked and are reciprocal” and, therefore, would not be convenient for either of the two parties involved.

“No country for old men”

But in addition to the economic reasons, Italy and the whole of Europe in general, “should be attentive to what is happening in Nigeria, due to its youth population», very often forced into forced migration due to the destabilizing economic and social context. In 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world: the median age is 18 years and 70% of the population is under 30. “The country therefore has – explains Sinopoli – one of the youth populations on a global level, and this must represent an opportunity” for the whole of Europe. «Let’s think, for example, of the many start up launched in recent years, to the artistic, cinematographic and literary panorama». However, the reality of this country, so “unknown” to most, is quite disheartening and the younger electorate is in some ways the most affected by the failures of the outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari. “According to the latest data, Nigeria has about 90 million unemployed young people.”

So, what will these young people do? Where will all this energy go? “If they are not channeled towards the construction of the country’s future, the alternatives – he says a Open Sinopoli – there are not many: in addition to increasing the number of poor and desperate population (over 40% still live below the poverty line), they could join one of the jihadist groups that have taken possession of some areas of the country in recent years; but above all they could be forced to emigrate». Nigeria is the country from which the major originates diaspora African: Nigerians are the most numerous of African groups living in the European Union, including Italy. But that’s not all: “Nigeria – explains Lucia Ragazzi of Ispi – is also the first layer of sub-Saharan Africa from which migrants arrive irregular towards the EU”.

