The walk break in the office also helps those with type 1 diabetes – breaking latest news

The study is small but in line with what has been gathered so far from the scientific literature: walking for three minutes every half hour could improve blood sugar levels. This time, however, the researchers focused on patients with type 1 diabetes, which usually begins in childhood or adolescence and affects about 3-5% of people with diabetes.

Moving increases the amount of glucose used by your muscles Previous searches have shown that breaking up periods of sitting at a desk with short, frequent walks can help people with type 2 diabetes reduce blood sugar levels and the risk of complications. This is because being active increases the amount of glucose used by your muscles, and this can help your body use insulin more effectively. Until now, however, it was not known that patients with type 1 diabetes could experience the same benefits.

More time with lower blood sugar levels In the study, 32 participants sat for seven hours a day over a two-week period. During one session , participants sat for the full seven hours . During the other session they interrupted their sedentary period with three minutes of light walking every 30 minutes. Participants wore a glucose meter to monitor blood sugar levels over a 48-hour period during and after each session. All were given a standardized breakfast and lunch and were asked to stick to the same diet, activity levels and insulin doses during the study period.

The team found that taking regular breaks to walk led to lower average blood sugar levels over the 48-hour study period than sitting continuously. increased the time spent with lower blood sugar levels by 14%.

Interrupting a sedentary lifestyle also helps those who are sporty “Breaking up a long period of inactivity with low-intensity activity is something people can do whether or not they exercise. For some people, the “active snack” might be a big deal stepping stone to more regular physical activity or exercise while for others it may be a simple and acceptable intervention to help manage blood glucose levels,’ said Dr Matthew Campbell, of the University of Sunderland.