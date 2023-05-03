The walk break in the office also helps those with type 1 diabetes – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

Walking for three minutes every half hour improves blood sugar levels and it’s simple: just walk while talking on the phone or go in person to a colleague in another room

The small study but in line with what has been collected so far from the scientific literature: walking for three minutes every half hour could improve blood sugar levels. This time the researchers focused on patients with type 1 diabetes, which typically begins in childhood or adolescence and affects about 3-5% of people with diabetes.

Il The work was presented in the UK at a diabetes charity conference. Thirty-two people with type 1 diabetes were involved, and their blood sugar levels were found to drop whenever they took regular breaks to walk during a seven-hour period of being sedentary. So-called exercise snacks can really be a free and easy way to spend more time with lower blood sugar levels and potentially reduce future complications, even for those with type 1 diabetes.

Moving increases the amount of glucose used by your muscles Previous searches have shown that breaking up periods of sitting at a desk with short, frequent walks can help people with type 2 diabetes reduce blood sugar levels and the risk of complications. This is because being active increases the amount of glucose used by your muscles and this can help your body use insulin more effectively. Until now, however, it was not known that patients with type 1 diabetes could experience the same benefits.

More time with lower blood sugar levels In the study, 32 participants sat for seven hours a day over a two-week period. During one session , participants sat for the full seven hours . During the other session they interrupted their sedentary period with three minutes of light walking every 30 minutes. Participants wore a glucose meter to monitor blood sugar levels over a 48-hour period during and after each session. All were given a standardized breakfast and lunch and were asked to stick to the same diet, activity levels and insulin doses during the study period. See also The emergency room emergency has become routine, the letter from 288 Tuscan doctors: "Ready to resign us all"

The team found that taking regular breaks to walk led to lower average blood sugar levels over the 48-hour study period than sitting continuously, and this increased the time spent with lower blood sugar levels by 14%..

Interrupting a sedentary lifestyle also helps those who are sporty Breaking up a long period of inactivity with low-intensity activity is something people can do whether they exercise or not. For some people, the “active snack” might be a big deal stepping stone to physical activity or more regular exercise while for others it may be a simple and acceptable intervention to help manage blood glucose levels, said Dr Matthew Campbell, of the University of Sunderland.

incredibly encouraging – added Dr Elizabeth Robertson, research director at Diabetes UK, which funded the study – that a simple and practical change, such as answer phone calls while walking or set a timer to remind you to take breaks to avoid sitting for long periods can have such a major effect on blood sugar levels. Being physically active is important for managing diabetes, but integrate exercise into your daily routine it can be difficult, and even those who exercise frequently can often spend a lot of time sitting or lying down. It takes very little to improve your health.