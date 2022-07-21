Home Health The ‘walk’ in Space by AstroSam, the first European woman to leave the ISS
The ‘walk’ in Space by AstroSam, the first European woman to leave the ISS

The 'walk' in Space by AstroSam, the first European woman to leave the ISS
Samantha Cristoforetti is the first European woman to venture out of the International Space Station. The ESA astronaut, the European Space Agency, will do what is commonly called a “walk in space” together with his Russian colleague Oleg Artemyev. Their operations outside the ISS, whose scheduled start is scheduled at 16 Italian hours, could last up to seven hours. Anyone wishing to continue live streaming in the evening can do so through the channel of the ASI, the Italian Space Agency.
