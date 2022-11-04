He is a surgeon at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Savigliano, although he has been absent from the facility since 2017, the year in which he asked for leave to begin his career as a “war surgeon” with the UN missions. Originally from Locri, resident in Chivasso (Turin) for several years, Dr. Vincenzo Carrozza, also author of books, has returned to talk about himself with a post on his Facebook page against the choices of the new government on the Covid issue: “If the no vaxes come back to the hospital, I’ll quit! Medicine is serious business. Not a joke ». Carrozza would have already resigned and sent a letter to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

Il medico no vax: from suspended doctor to medical director of a retirement home CHIARA VIGLIETTI 04 November 2022



Carrozza has not practiced in hospital in Savigliano for several years (where he returned from March to the summer of 2020, when the WHO declared a pandemic status), after having chosen a different professional path, in international war scenarios. In this period he is engaged in Kosovo, as part of a UN missionand in recent months he has also been in Ukraine.

«The right is granted to sorcerers (the no vax doctors) – wrote the surgeon on Facebook – to return to practice their bad medicine in the wards and wards of the hospitals of the National Health Service. Potential smearers have the right to infect hospitalized patients, therefore fragile by definition. As a surgeon I cannot accept that my profession, and the health of so many patients, is placed in the hands of five thousand potential smearers. For this reason, as an act of civil protest, I have no choice but to resign ”.