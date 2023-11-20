The Warning Signs of the 2022 Flu Season: Symptoms, Vaccinations, and Precautions

Flu season expected to be ‘good’ according to virologist

According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the State University of Milan, the upcoming flu season is expected to be “good” due to a strong start in Australia. Pregliasco commented on the wave of seasonal flu to beraking latest news Salute, highlighting the lively incidence of the H3N2 virus in Australia.

The first data from the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS) estimates around 375 thousand cases of flu-like syndrome during the week of November 6 to 12, with a total of approximately 1,264,000 cases since the start of surveillance in early October. Renowned singer Luciano Ligabue has also canceled concerts in Rome and Eboli due to flu.

Pregliasco emphasized three symptoms by which flu can be recognized in adults: abrupt onset with a fever of 38 or above, a stuffy or dripping nose, and at least one systemic symptom such as muscular or joint pain. He cautioned that there can be variations as multiple respiratory viruses circulate during the winter season.

One concerning issue for Pregliasco is the low rate of vaccinations, particularly for anti-Covid vaccines. He expressed worry over the perception that Covid isn’t a risk for the elderly and frail due to low vaccination rates. While flu vaccinations seem to be going well, with previous vaccinated individuals getting vaccinated again, Pregliasco highlighted that only around 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, which he considers to be too low.

As flu season progresses, it is important for individuals to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the flu and other respiratory viruses.