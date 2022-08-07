Home Health The wave of viruses Between sos and fake news Practical guide for a safe summer
The wave of viruses Between sos and fake news Practical guide for a safe summer

The wave of viruses Between sos and fake news Practical guide for a safe summer

by Alessandro Belardetti

Italians woke up in the summer of health emergencies. After three years of Covid, the hope of getting out of the epidemiological tunnel is waning, given the growth of problems related to monkeypox, West Nile and – in fact – the coronavirus discovered for the first time in Whuan (with daily deaths always close to 200). A circular from the Ministry of Health establishes the way in which the green light is given to vaccination against monkeypox and the audience concerned. From tomorrow the Spallanzani Institute gives the possibility to get immunized, by booking with an email to [email protected] Vaccination (from 18 years, two doses at least 4 weeks apart) is aimed at some risk categories: laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus; gay, transgender, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM). With 505 cases in Italy (501 are males, 4 females) the available doses were distributed as follows: 2 thousand in Lombardy, 1,200 in Lazio, 600 in Emilia-Romagna and 400 in Veneto. The ministry also indicated the possibility for close contacts of positive cases to resort to quarantine. Meanwhile, the Veneto Region has published advice to prevent West Nile (70 cases in the region), “infection transmitted by the common Culex mosquitoes, which in some cases can cause a rather serious neuroinvasive form, especially in the elderly and weak people. “. “The cases of West Nile infection in Italy have more than doubled in the last week”, explains the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health. The vaccine does not exist, in one case out of a thousand it can be lethal.

