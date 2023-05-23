The way you eat at the table impacts your health and fitness: what the experts recommend

Experts have no doubts about it. To obtain a dazzling physical shape it is essential to implement these strategies at the table.

Did you know that the way you eat strongly affects your health and body weight? There are no more doubts about it, numerous scientific studies confirm it. Researchers have in fact found a correlation between chewing and the onset of overweight and obesity problems.

And who would have guessed that such a ‘factor’ could affect weight-related issues, right? Yet, according to what we learn from some very recent studies, it would seem that it is essential to adopt a certain way of eating to avoid damage to health. What do experts advise in this regard? Let’s find out together.

How to eat at the table to avoid damage to health and body

In fact, professionals have found that those who eat slowly are able to maintain their ideal weight for long periods. They recommend chewing a bite for approx 30 seconds and to maintain an upright, straight and firm posture. Depending on the consistency of the food, i.e. whether it is particularly solid or not, it will be chewed by the 15 to 30 times. It is also important to avoid talking while chewing, as air could easily be swallowed which could be the cause of annoying abdominal swelling.

Eating slowly should be a habit that you cultivate and maintain throughout your life to stay healthy. But why chewing slowly increases the chances of losing weight? The reason is simple, the brain needs 20 minutes to feel the sense of satiety communicated to it by the stomach. By lengthening the times of meals it is therefore possible to reduce weight by 5% in six months.

Getting used to chewing slowly also allows you to keep away from possible and rash cravings for binges. As mentioned, the sense satiety it will appear faster by avoiding eating large amounts of food. But that’s not all. Researchers have realized that making time for meals, eating slowly and savoring the moment helps fight it stress.

Everyday hectic life sometimes doesn’t allow you to savor foods, to perceive their flavor in depth, so lunch or dinner becomes a moment to be consumed quickly, perhaps without even sitting down and perhaps in complete solitude. Eating slowly therefore promotes sociability, sharing and good humour.

There are therefore no contraindications but only many benefits to be drawn from this practice. All it takes is a little training to make it a daily habit. Gradually, exercising constantly, it will become an action that will be performed naturally and by automatism, you will not have to stop and think before chewing slowly.