There are some wellness activities that are better than others, able to reduce the risk of disease, according to experts. Let’s find out what they are!

Fare physical activity it’s healthy, that’s a fact, and there’s very little objection to it. Exercising, going to the gym, or just taking a walk a day helps us maintain our physicist and healthy heart.

However, not all activities wellness they are the same and according to insiders, there are some that are better than the others and healthier, even able to considerably reduce the onset of some important pathologies.

According to experts, there would be in particular 5 considered among the most impactful and complete, and among them there are also some unusual ones, which we would never think were so excellent.

Among them, we find the I swim, a discipline certainly not new to classifications of this kind, as it is universally considered one of the most complete. Plus, regular swimming helps people with arthritis, while also improving circulation and helping overweight people shed extra pounds.

Wellness: the best sports activities according to the experts

According to Harvard Medical Schoolrenowned university known all over the world, which conducted this research on the best physical activities, also the walk it’s great. “Walking is a simple but powerful exercise. It can help keep fit, improve cholesterol, strengthen bones, control blood pressure, improve mood and reduce the risk of several diseases” spiefga l’Harvard Health Publishing.

Among the recommended sports, even the Tai Chithe martial art that unites meditation as well as sports discipline, and has the undoubted advantage of being able to be practiced by everyone, without distinction of sex or age.

Great, again for Harvard researchers, themuscle training: increasing muscle mass, in fact, you burn more calories, thus losing weight and staying fit. Finally, experts believe that Kegel exercises also help our body keep itself at its best, helping the pelvic walls and reducing the risk of incontinence, to be performed by both women and men.