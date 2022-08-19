ROMA – NIn recent weeks there have been several confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection found in mosquitoes in many municipalities in the Veneto region. The combination of human cases and the presence of the virus in mosquitoes indicates that the virus is circulating a lot in the region this year. In the Bulletin on the Surveillance of Arbovirosis, created and disseminated today by the Prevention Department of the Health and Social Area of ​​the Region, it is reported the number of confirmed and probable cases of West Nile, equal to 175 as of today. The bulletin also offers a picture of other infections, always transmitted through the bite of arthropods (essentially mosquitoes and ticks).

The Veneto Region, for many years, has been equipped with a Regional Plan to combat the spread of viruses transmitted by mosquitoes which provides for the collaboration of the Municipalities, the Prefectures, the Reclamation Consortia, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie and the Ulss companies. . Surveillance is based on the monitoring of infections in humans and animals (horses and birds) and the search for this virus in mosquitoes. which are captured with special traps distributed throughout the region.

Every year the Municipalities, in collaboration with the Ulss, implement specific programs to fight mosquitoes, especially with the removal of larvae and maintenance of the areas at greatest risk of mosquito proliferation. The adhesion of the Municipalities to the disinfestation plans is monitored by the Local Health Authorities and the Municipalities that do not implement the envisaged measures are reported to the Prefects of the area of ​​competence.

USEFUL BEHAVIORS TO AVOID THE PROLIFERATION OF MOSQUITOES

Do not leave objects and containers of any nature and size where rainwater can collect such as jars, bins, basins, watering cans, tires, and others; empty daily any commonly used container with the presence of water and, where possible, turn them upside down; hermetically cover (also through tight mesh nets) the immovable water containers (bins, tanks); carry out a correct disinfestation of the larvae in manholes, drains, ditches, with suitable products and with repetitions of treatments.

Avoid mosquito bites to avoid contracting the virus. Outdoors wear light-colored, lightweight clothing that is as opaque as possible (long sleeves and long pants) use repellents to be applied directly to the skin, repeating the treatment with appropriate frequency, following the instructions on the package. Repellent products should not be applied to mucous membranes (lips, mouth), eyes, abraded skin, while they can be used on clothes to increase their protective effect; apply close-meshed mosquito nets to doors and windows, as well as the use of electro-emanating devices of liquid insecticides or plates.

For more information, you can consult the regional website at the following link: https://www.regione.veneto.it/web/sanita/arbovirosi, where various information materials are available including the guide “Choice and correct use of skin repellents for mosquitoes “.

VADEMECUM ATS MILAN

A page with directions to combat culex mosquitoes (https://www.ats-milano.it/notizie/lotta-alle-zanzare-veicolo-mala ttie-infeptive-commitment-all), responsible for the resurgence of the circulation of West Nile virus (WNV) in some areas, especially in Northern Italy. ATS Metropolitan City of Milan prepared it on the basis of the indications of the Ministry of Health given that the viral circulation of West Nile it had an early start, Ats Milano points out, and the number of positivity between supervised birds and mosquito pools is higher, with a consequent increase in human infections.

