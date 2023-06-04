The White House reassures Biden’s health. But the doubts about the age remain

The White House reassures Joe Biden’s state of health, and his collaborators do the same, describing him as reactive, decisive and fast. But, behind the scenes, administration officials admit they are trying to accommodate the needs of an aging president as best they can so as not to put a strain on his physical condition. And so, reports the New York Times, Biden’s public appearances are usually limited between noon and 4 pm, and the president is not disturbed – barring emergencies – on weekends. His exposure to interviews is also limited: he granted a quarter of those of Donald Trump in the same period of time in the White House, and a fifth of those of Barack Obama. The president’s staff also decided not to make the doctor’s doctor available to answer questions, in contrast with other presidents.

Doubts about Biden’s health have been accentuated in recent days, after his fall. But they’ve been circulating for some time given that the president is asking Americans to leave him in the White House until he’s 86. Democrats are among the most concerned about Biden’s age also thanks to polls, which indicate the president’s age as one of the most problematic issues for voters. A Wall Street Democratic lender told the New York Times that Biden’s age was the hottest topic at a recent fundraiser. At a dinner of former Democratic senators a few months ago everyone agreed that he is too old to run.

