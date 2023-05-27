The WHO advises against the use of sweeteners: they do not help to lose weight

The World Health Organization advises against the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control and for the reduction of chronic non-communicable diseases. According to the new WHO guidelines, based on the review of over 500 scientific studies on the subject, these substances do not offer any long-term benefit in reducing the weight of adults and children and indeed, their prolonged use could have undesirable effects, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems, as well as an increased risk of mortality in adults.

Which products are you referring to? Non-sugar sweeteners (non-sugar sweeteners, NSS) were developed as low-calorie or no-calorie alternatives to sugar to sweeten foods and beverages, and are often sold as aids for weight loss or maintenance, or for controlling blood glucose in people with diabetes. The most common are acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose (artificial), and among the natural ones stevia and its derivatives.

Get used to sweet tastes. The document concludes that resorting to non-sugar sweeteners in the belief that they help maintain a desired weight or avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes is not recommended, as it goes against scientific evidence. "Replacing free sugars with non-sugar sweeteners doesn't help with weight in the long run. We need to consider other ways to reduce sugar intake, such as consuming naturally sugary foods such as fruit, or non-sweet foods and drinks» explains Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety. «Non-sugar sweeteners are non-essential elements in food and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of their diet regardless, starting early in life, to improve health.

Who are we addressing? The recommendations “affect all people except those with diabetes already diagnosed” because studies involving them were not included in this review, and “include all synthetic sweeteners, naturally occurring or modified, that are not classified as present sugars.” in food or drink”. As explained on the New York Timesthe new paper goes one step further than concluded by past research, which concluded that sweeteners offered no health benefits but weren’t harmful either. Some recent studies have suggested unexpected adverse effects resulting from the use of sweeteners of this type: a few months ago, for example, erythritol (an alternative to sugar which however is not included in the WHO review) was indicated as a potentially harmful substance for cardiovascular health, because it is linked to the formation of blood clots.

The relationship with diabetes. As the authors of the document themselves write, since the observed link between NSS and health effects could be influenced by other basic characteristics of the study participants and by the complex ways of using sweeteners, the recommendations are to be understood as conditionali.e. non-binding for individual countries, which will not be obliged to follow them. According to Andrea Natali, elected coordinator of the scientific committee of the Italian Society of Diabetology, the new WHO guidelines are "shareable": "The very small effect on weight reduction associated with the use of sweeteners – he said interviewed by Health newspaper – is explained by the modest reduction in calories which involves exchanging sugar for sweeteners, since in most cases the consumption of simple sugars is quantitatively modest. As far as the onset of diabetes is concerned, sweeteners are extremely unlikely to have a causal effect direct about diseases; it is more likely that those who consume sweeteners have a lower nutritional education, have or have had a partially altered metabolic profile, have a family history of diabetes or, simply, feel justified in eating more». In short, rather than pointing the finger at individual sweetening substances, it is a question of implementing a real food education.