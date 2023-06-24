The WHO alert on Enterovirus E-11 affecting newborns: interview with infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti

The World Health Organization (Oms) has not hidden its concerns about the increase in cases of infections from Enterovirus E-11which is especially affecting newborns. On the subject, to the microphones of Virgilio News, he spoke Matthew Bassettidirector of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

WHO alarm

L’Oms recently spoke of “increased incidence and severity” of the infection “in newborns”.

In particular, attention is paid to France, where what is known as a “unusual” increase in episodes “because of the extremely rapid deterioration – explains the WHO – and of the associated mortality rate among children affected”.

The interview with Matteo Bassetti

But what is it about? What kind of precautions have been taken in Italy? To answer Virgil News is the infectious disease specialist Matthew BassettiDirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa.

There seems to be no ‘peace’: after the coronavirus, monkeypox and avian flu, now the alarm concerns Enterovirus. What is it about?

You may be interested Boom of streptococcus cases among children and amoxicillin disappeared from pharmacies: interview with Matteo Bassetti

“It is an Echovirus 11 (the acronym is E-11, ed), is part of the Enteroviruses and is by no means new. It is a virus that has already been known for some time and that strikes giving forms of gastroenteritis ”.

In France, the attention threshold has risen after 9 cases recorded from July 2022 to April 2023, in 4 hospitals. The latest toll is 7 dead infants and two still hospitalized. What are the risks in case of infection?

“The 7 victims in France are newborns and above all preterm, i.e. born before their time. France is close to us and some cases will also occur in Italy or have already occurred. The reason why such young children are more affected is because they do not yet have the ability to defend themselves against an infection which, on the other hand, can cause problems in adults, but certainly not of this seriousness, because they have a more immune system. mature”.

You may be interested in Who is Matteo Bassetti, doctor on the front line against Covid

What are the organs that can be most attacked by this virus?

“In the case of newborns, so-called neonatal sepsis occurred, which therefore simultaneously affected various organs, including the liver and kidneys. The consequence was amultiple organ failure which in turn led to death ”, clarifies the infectious disease specialist.

How is the situation in Italy? Are we ready to face a possible increase in cases?

“I think attention should be raised, because E-11 is one of the many viruses in circulation, even in Italy, as shown by the latest surveys. To be affected are many children, adolescents, but also various adults, who are suffering from severe forms of gastroenteritis which could also be sustained by this Echovirus 11. Having said that it is clear that the damage that this virus has done in recent months in France in newborns places the latter in particular attention.

Despite the alarm, the WHO itself has also assessed the public health risk for the general population as “low, despite the worrying nature of the increase (of cases, ed)”. What are the precautions that everyone should observe?

“Certainly a lot of attention should be paid to hygiene standards, starting with hand washing. This applies to everyone, but especially to those dealing with newborns who, as mentioned, are more fragile”.

Regarding any plans to adopt at the hospital level, for the reception of Echovirus 11 cases, is there any preventive action needed?

“I believe that there should naturally be an increase in cases the neonatal centers, where these newborns are normally hospitalized, especially if they are pre-term or in any case all newborns in general, are already equipped. However, it is important to further raise the level of attention also in Italy, also at the level of laboratories. It is essential to look, in addition to the types of viruses that we infectious disease specialists look for in newborns, such as the rotavirus or others that can cause gastroenteritis in the little ones, even this Echovirus which is evidently capable of creating more problems”.

The WHO explained that “Non-polio enteroviruses are common and distributed throughout the world. Although infections are often asymptomatic, some may present with respiratory tract infections.” Symptoms include fever, runny nose, and a feeling of general weakness. How is infection with this virus diagnosed?

“Diagnosis in this case is made above all on feces with molecular biology tests, i.e. through modern tests that precisely allow to identify, through the so-called ‘gene amplification’, the possible presence of the virus. However, I urge you not to be alarmed, not to generate‘terrorism’ effect precisely because it is a virus that is already known, even if in any case it is good not to underestimate the possible risks of infection: newborns and very young people in general, in fact, if affected, can have important damages, therefore attention must be paid”.

Photo source: ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

