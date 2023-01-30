Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all- news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always present with collaborations with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.











The World Health Organization does not intend to let its guard down on Covid-19 and the health emergency. For the organization and its general manager Tedros Ghebreyesusin fact, the time has not yet come to claim victory, because the pandemic and the risks are still very present in everyday life.

WHO warning about Covid-19

Ghebreyesus thought of sending a clear message to the world population, who said he agreed with the opinion expressed last Friday by the Emergency Committee for the coronavirus regarding the ongoing pandemic. According to the WHO director, in fact, Covid remains “an international public health emergency“.

Specifically, Ghebreyesus stressed that it is certainly not the same pandemic that began in 2020, but “since the beginning of December, the deaths reported weekly have increased in the last eight weeks, more than 170,000 people have lost their lives to cause of covid-19“. For this reason we must not let our guard down.

Photo source: ANSA

Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director general

The WHO director then explained: “The vaccination will remain an essential part of our approach. We are working to determine the most effective mechanism for advising Member States and manufacturers on vaccine composition and vaccination frequency.”

The Chinese case and the rules on tampons

The reference of Ghebreyesus’ numbers is on what is happening in China, where in recent weeks there has been a new boom in cases which has led several countries to review the policy on tampons for passengers arriving from Asia.

In this sense, there is the hypothesis of extending the obligation of Covid swabs for Chinese passengers arriving in Italy “until February 15th or the end of February“. “For a while we want to postpone it for greater safety”, even if the Covid data “have dropped a lot in the last week” said the Minister of Health Horace Tell us, on the sidelines of the conference ‘Technological evolution in imaging diagnostics and interventional radiology. State of the art and future prospects’ underway at the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Isola, in Rome.

What is happening in China

Meanwhile, important news is coming from China on the country’s emergency status after the case boom. According to what emerges from Beijing, in fact, the epidemic has not recorded significant peaks in recent weeks, days which coincided with the celebrations of the Chinese New Year.

“The current wave of the pandemic in China is coming to an end” said the Chinese Center for Disease Control (CDC). At the end of January, “the epidemic subsided” and “hospital pressure was reduced”, reported the CDC, while the peak of deaths was reached on January 4 (4,273).



