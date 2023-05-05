The whole truth about fried wisteria, the influencer who ate it and why she ended up in the hospital

Carlotta of ‘Cucina Botanica’ and the misadventure that is causing confusion: the details

With more than 900mila follower su Instagram and other 149 million are TikTok, Carlotta Perego has managed to find the right key to success on social networks: identifying a niche, in this case that of vegetable cuisine. with ‘Botanical kitchen‘, in fact, the food influencer presents very tasty recipes, all veg “and I make them loved”, reads her bio. Recently, however, she was featured in an episode that is causing a bit of a stir. About a week ago, Carlotta posted a reel (which is now at 3.2 million views) in which she featured a special dish: fried wisteria: “A recipe of embarrassing simplicity, but which always amazes everyone”, he assured cooking it (and then eating it). Lots of comments, from those who joke (“The practical example that everything is good fried!“), to some VIPs (such as the singer Noemi, in Sanremo 2021 with ‘Glicine’) up to someone who harshly criticized her. “You are putting so many people’s health at risk! When you make videos like this, on plants with a percentage of toxicity in some areas, you have to be very specific about what you say! THE STEM IS TOXIC BUT ALSO AND ESPECIALLY THE SEEDS INSIDE THE FLOWER!” wrote a user. And another: “Guys, wisteria is toxic, in large quantities it’s true, but it’s still better to avoid… Try the same recipe with acacia flowers, completely harmless and delicious!“. At the end of Carlotta’s post (perhaps added at a later time) you can in fact notice a “Nota Bene”, which specifies that: “Only wisteria flowers can be eaten. Beware of the bigger branches and the seeds, those are NOT edible”.

“I IMMEDIATELY STARTED TO FEEL VERY SICK”

It does not end here. Among the comments, in fact, there are those who speak of a malaise that Carlotta would have had after tasting fried wisteria. Will she really be like this? It all stems from some Instagram stories in which the influencer had written: “Friends tonight I had terrible food poisoning. I ate some very normal things for dinner, I honestly don’t know what to tell you because I immediately started feeling terrible. It was the worst night of my life.” The equation was spontaneous for most. Natural, except that Carlotta intervened by explaining: “Guys, let’s clarify one thing, since someone is writing this to me. I ate the wisteria 10 days ago (I filmed the video several days before posting it). How can you get poisoned from something eaten 10 days before? Can not be done. It was something I ate or drank at dinner last night, also because I started feeling sick just AS I finished eating.” In short, does his intoxication have nothing to do with his beloved wisteria? It seems not. When in doubt, why not fry a normal courgette flower?