“The whole world condemns the horror of the Nazi-fascist massacres”

Marina di Pietrasanta (Lucca), 12 August 2023 – “There can be no doubts. All over the world it must be condemned the horror of the Nazi-fascist massacres like that a Stazzema“. From the Versiliana also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matthew Salvini intervenes on themassacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema.

During his speech in Marina di Pietrasanta, many topics were touched upon by Deputy Prime Minister Salvini. “In these nine months with Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia – meanwhile the minister underlined – there was no disagreement. We have shared everything we have done in these 9 months of government ”.

Salvini then wanted to reiterate his full and “convinced support for Nordic minister that must go and will go all the way with justice reform which is a priority of the country. Justice reform is an urgent matter for citizens and businesses. We absolutely have to do it. And we have to share it, together with lawyers and the judiciary. The vast majority of which work seriously for the country. While, however, the problem is the minority of the judiciary who militate for the left “. “A justice reform also with the separation of careers between those who investigate and those who judge because they cannot be in the same room side by side – he added -. They must be two different things, with different careers. And there must be a productivity index in the courts, and then whoever makes a mistake with malice pays”.

The minister then underlined that “the bridge over the Strait of Messina” remains “a priority”. The infrastructure, Salvini explained, “will cost less and save much more than Basic income. In a year I plan to return to this appointment with the construction sites for the bridge over the Strait of Messina already open”

