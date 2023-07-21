Home » The WHO’s New Guidelines on Fat Intake for a Healthier Diet: Including Infants, Children, and Adolescents
The WHO’s New Guidelines on Fat Intake for a Healthier Diet: Including Infants, Children, and Adolescents

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released new guidelines that aim to promote healthier eating habits for individuals of all ages. These guidelines, which include recommendations on fat and carbohydrate intake, are great news for those who struggle with following strict diets.

The WHO conducted extensive research and analysis of scientific data to compile a comprehensive report on the impact of nutrition on health. The guidelines have been designed to be applicable for both adults and children, taking into account the specific needs of each age group.

Currently, the guidelines focus on the ideal amounts of total fat, unsaturated fat, and trans fat. The WHO recommends that fat intake should make up no more than 30% of total energy intake. Specifically, individuals should aim for a diet that consists of primarily unsaturated fatty acids and limit the consumption of trans fats.

For children aged two and above, the intake of trans fats should be no more than 1% of total energy intake. Trans fats, commonly found in processed foods and livestock meat, are known to pose health risks such as an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke.

It is important to note that unsaturated fats can be found in a variety of foods, making it easy to exceed the recommended daily intake of 30%. These fats are present in dairy products, meat, butter, and certain oils. Snacks and baked goods sourced from industrial processes also tend to contain these fats. As an alternative, individuals are encouraged to substitute part of their fat intake with whole grains, fiber-rich foods, fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

The guidelines also address carbohydrate intake, which should be consumed in conjunction with whole grains and legumes. For children aged 2-5, the recommended carbohydrate intake is at least 250 grams per day. For children aged 6-9, it is at least 350 grams per day. Individuals aged 10 and above should aim for a minimum of 400 grams of carbohydrates per day.

Furthermore, fiber intake is emphasized in the guidelines. For children aged 2-5, the recommended daily fiber intake is at least 15 grams. For children aged 6-9, it is at least 21 grams. For individuals aged 10 and above, a minimum of 25 grams of fiber per day is recommended. The adult population is encouraged to consume at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables and 25 grams of fiber on a daily basis.

The WHO has developed these guidelines with the aim of combatting excessive weight gain and reducing the risk of related diseases. By providing practical recommendations for a balanced diet, the organization hopes to promote healthier lifestyles and improve overall wellbeing.

In conclusion, the World Health Organization’s new guidelines on fat and carbohydrate intake provide individuals of all ages with a roadmap for healthy eating. By following these recommendations, individuals can make informed choices about their nutrition and work towards maintaining optimal health.

