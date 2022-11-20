TREVISO – A widespread university campus with rented classrooms between the Aurora cinema theater, the oratory in via Scarpa and the Emiliani institute in via Venier. More spaces in the headquarters of the Treviso Medical Association. And soon also other premises owned by the parish of Fiera. This is, to date, the course map that gravitate around the hospital. Pending the construction of the new Ca’ Foncello university campus of 5,000 square meters and 10 million euros, which should be ready by 2025, the Local Health Authority of the Marca has rented three poles, they could soon become four, to host the lessons of the new one full course of Medicine and surgery (all six years) and those of the degrees of health professions in the Treviso branch.

CINEMA LESSONS

The cinema Aurora Theater, which stands next to the Votive Church and which seats up to 300, will be used throughout this first semester, until the start of the renovation works, expected after the beginning of next year. The health company has just defined a reimbursement of expenses for the parish of Santa Maria Ausiliatrice equal to 450 euros per day of lessons for November and December. Subsequently, the complex in via Scarpa will also be used, formerly the seat of the Galilei private institute, owned by the same parish, for a total of 550 square meters behind the Votive Church. In this case, the Local Health Authority has signed a three-year contract for a total rent amount of 70,000 euros. To the picture of the classrooms, then, is added the now usual reference of the Emiliani institute in via Venier, close to the Casa della Carità of Caritas. And the confirmation of the spaces granted in the headquarters of the Treviso Medical Association, a stone’s throw from the hospital entrance, in via cittadella della salute. But it’s not over. Soon, in fact, the health company could also rent other premises, this time from the parish of Fiera. The discussion is open.

THE SEARCH FOR SPACES

«Faced with the increase in the number of places for enrollments in the various degree courses of the health professions and of Medicine and Surgery, the company undertook to make available additional premises in addition to those already destined for the training activity, complete with equipment, furnishings, IT tools, library, with access to scientific journals in print and online, useful for carrying out the activities”.

THE NUMBERS

The numbers, after all, are increasingly challenging. When fully operational, only the degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Padua in the Treviso branch will have 500 students (today there are already 298). While the courses of the health professions, between Treviso and Conegliano, already have 760 students (there are 150 places for the nursing course, which could rise to 200 from next academic year). More than 154 students in training as part of the collaboration with Our Family. Finally, if we add the 646 students who are engaged in the Treviso hospital through external internships, we arrive at a total of over 1,850 future professionals who are growing within the Marca Local Health Authority.

THE POLE

All while awaiting the construction of the Ca’ Foncello university campus, an operation worth over 10 million, through the recovery of the former Vetrelco complex in via Polveriera, between the old hospital entrance and Mom’s former warehouse. The new center will be ready by 2025. In the meantime, the preparatory activities for the reclamation have started, starting with core drilling. Just fixing the area will cost something like 700 thousand euros. «We aim to ensure that the new campus is ready within two and a half years. Francesco Benazzi, general manager of the Marca Local Health Authority, the project is there. We’re talking about an area of ​​over 5,000 square meters that will have a 400-seat assembly hall, another six 100-seat classrooms and the same number of 80, laboratories and canteen». At least here, however, there will be no student accommodation. The possibility is being evaluated of entrusting the intervention for the construction of the campus directly to Ospedal Grando, the group that is building the new Ca’ Foncello (which on December 29 will see the first step with the inauguration of the monoblock). On paper it would in fact be possible to proceed with an extension of the project financing of over 250 million euros. Otherwise it will be necessary to open a European tender.