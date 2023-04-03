Limbiate (Monza and Brianza), 3 April 2023 – A huge fire it broke out this evening in the Parco delle Groane, between Limbiate (Monza) and Cesate (Milan), and due to the strong wind it grew rapidly.

On site ten teams of firefighters from intervened by the provincial command of Monza, in addition to the volunteers of the Civil Protection.

Roads surrounding the area were closed as a precaution, while some firefighters they are in charge of the residential area.

Volunteers and firefighters are also working to reduce the undergrowth, so as not to further fuel the fire. The situation appears critical.

Apprehension

The fire is also visible from Sunny and from the road which, crossing the Parco delle Groane, leads to the hospital of Garbagnate Milanese. Not only that, the tongues of fire are visibly distinguishable in all the Municipalities of the surrounding area between Brianza and Northern Milan with the residents in clear alarm.

The previous

Last week, a large fire kept the inhabitants of Montegrino Valtravaglia, in the province of Varese, apprehensive for two days. Again the flames were fanned by the wind. devastating about forty hectares of land despite the prompt intervention of the firefighters who also rushed with the Canadairs.