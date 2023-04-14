By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: 13-04-2023 19:00 – Last update: 13-04-2023 20:37

The extractions of Lottoof the 10eLotto he was born in Superenalotto of Thursday 13 April 2023, competition number 44, are concluded. The next appointment is on Saturday 15 April 2023.





The numbers of the ten wheels of the cities and of the National one are communicated by theCustoms agency and monopolies after extraction.

On this page you can find all the numbers released in Rome, Milan and Naples and the winning combination of Superenalotto.

Lotto draw: the winning numbers

These are the numbers extracts on the 10 Lotto reels.





BARI 7 76 88 72 57 CAGLIARI 80 34 83 88 61 FIRENZE 35 40 11 29 23 GENOVA 37 31 74 78 35 MILANO 43 68 56 7 73 NAPOLI 12 5 77 89 60 PALERMO 23 80 45 44 57 ROMA 30 22 28 32 16 TORINO 3 55 65 28 14 VENEZIA 74 57 54 8 32 NATIONAL 60 51 90 73 1

Superenalotto extraction: the winning numbers

These are the combination winning of Superenalotto, the number Jolly and the number Superstar.

Winning combination: 2 11 42 73 76 90

Numero Jolly: 55

Number of Superstars: 35

10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers

This is the combination winning of 10eLotto.

The 20 winning numbers linked to the Lotto draw: 3 5 7 12 22 23 30 31 34 35 37 40 43 55 57 68 74 76 80 88

Gold number: 7

Double Gold: 7 76

Extra numbers: 8 11 28 29 32 44 45 54 56 65 72 77 78 83 89

Gong Number:





How to play the Lotto

Playing Lotto is very simple and can be done in just a few steps.

Maybe it can interest you Neapolitan grimace and Cabala, the meaning of numbers and dreams: how to interpret them and play them at the Lotto

Choose up to a maximum of 10 numbers from 1 to 90. Choose the wheel among the 10 representing the cities and the National one. You can also choose the “All wheels” option, which however does not include the National wheel. Choose the type of bet among: extract, specific extract, both, ambet, terno, quaterna and cinquina. You can also choose different types of bets on the same slip. Choose the amount starting from a minimum of €1, up to a maximum of €200. The amount must be a multiple of €0.50. Wait for the extraction which takes place at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Now you can check if you have won.

How to play Superenalotto

The Superenalotto is linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.

Choose six numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. Choose whether to activate the Superstar option at a cost of €0.50 which allows you to participate in the draw for bigger prizes. The Superstar number must be between 1 and 90 and can be one of those in the sextuplet or a different one. Check if you’ve got an instant win and wait for the draw which takes place at 8pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

How to play 10eLotto

10eLotto is also linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.





Choose up to 10 numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. You can activate the Gold Number and Double Gold options, doubling or tripling the cost of the bet, to also participate in the extraction of the gold numbers, with bigger prizes. With the Extra option you participate, with the same numbers, in the extraction of a further 15 numbers among the 70 not drawn. There are three types of extraction, namely the one that takes place every 5 minutes, the immediate one and the one whose numbers we report, associated with the Lotto game, which takes place at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The number of the day: what happens today

The news of the day concerns the complete breakdown of relations between Charles Calenda e l’ex premier Matthew Renzi: the two leaders have not sent it out in recent days (both through the press and on their social channels), causing the shipwreck of the project that would have seen the exponents of Italy alive and those of Action join the new political entity of Third Pole.

Given the overheated spirits, the Modern grimace recommend playing the number 8which symbolizes the fire.

Late numbers before the draw

This is the list of late numbers on the Lotto wheels. Overdue draws are indicated in brackets.





The number more expected it’s the 23rd on the wheel of Rome that hasn’t come out of 152 draws.

Bari 65 (65) Cagliari 17 (101) Firenze 72 (49) Genova 60 (88) Milano 6 (88) Napoli 27 (56) Palermo 60 (64) Roma 23 (152) Torino 3 (85) Venezia 38 (94) National 67 (79)

Frequent numbers before the draw

This is the list of frequent numbers on the Lotto wheels. The times the numbers were drawn are indicated in parentheses.

The number more extract is 5 on the wheel of Florence, released for 19 editions of the competition.





Bari 58 (16) Cagliari 67 (17) Firenze 5 (19) Genova 76 (17) Milano 67 (16) Napoli 26 (17) Palermo 87 (16) Roma 32 (17) Torino 38 (17) Venezia 44 (15) National 54 (16)

The numbers of the previous editions

Below we show you the numbers released in the Lotto, 10eLotto and Superenalotto draw on Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Superenalotto jackpot: the last 6 hit

Il jackpot of the Superenalotto of today’s draw amounts exactly to 15.8 million euros.





The latest winning sextupletwith a record amount of 371 million euros, was won on 16 February 2023.

There have been 126 millionaire winnings since the birth of Superenalotto to date.



