the winning numbers and the jackpot

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: 27-04-2023 19:00 – Last update: 27-04-2023 20:33

The extractions of Lottoof the 10eLotto he was born in Superenalotto of Thursday 27 April 2023, competition number 50, are concluded. The next appointment is on Saturday 29 April 2023.





The numbers of the ten wheels of the cities and of the National one are communicated by theCustoms agency and monopolies after extraction.

On this page you can find all the numbers released in Rome, Milan and Naples and the winning combination of Superenalotto.

Lotto draw: the winning numbers

These are the numbers extracts on the 10 Lotto reels.





BARI 83 89 79 1 41 CAGLIARI 60 35 17 77 89 FIRENZE 52 39 22 42 40 GENOVA 34 81 33 4 85 MILANO 20 77 52 73 12 NAPOLI 72 43 17 89 47 PALERMO 65 83 85 70 36 ROMA 31 20 54 11 37 TORINO 28 81 25 1 56 VENEZIA 62 51 78 54 45 NATIONAL 85 28 9 53 35

Superenalotto extraction: the winning numbers

These are the combination winning of Superenalotto, the number Jolly and the number Superstar.

Winning combination: 7 10 62 63 77 86

Numero Jolly: 5

Number of Superstars: 44

10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers

This is the combination winning of 10eLotto.

The 20 winning numbers linked to the Lotto draw: 17 20 22 28 31 34 35 39 43 51 52 60 62 65 72 77 79 81 83 89

Gold number: 83

Double Gold: 83 89

Extra numbers: 1 4 11 12 25 33 40 41 42 47 54 70 73 78 85

Gong Number:





How to play the Lotto

Playing Lotto is very simple and can be done in just a few steps.

Choose up to a maximum of 10 numbers from 1 to 90. Choose the wheel among the 10 representing the cities and the National one. You can also choose the “All wheels” option, which however does not include the National wheel. Choose the type of bet among: extract, specific extract, both, ambet, terno, quaterna and cinquina. You can also choose different types of bets on the same slip. Choose the amount starting from a minimum of €1, up to a maximum of €200. The amount must be a multiple of €0.50. Wait for the extraction which takes place at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Now you can check if you have won.

How to play Superenalotto

The Superenalotto is linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.

Choose six numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. Choose whether to activate the Superstar option at a cost of €0.50 which allows you to participate in the draw for bigger prizes. The Superstar number must be between 1 and 90 and can be one of those in the sextuplet or a different one. Check if you’ve got an instant win and wait for the draw which takes place at 8pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

How to play 10eLotto

10eLotto is also linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.





Choose up to 10 numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. You can activate the Gold Number and Double Gold options, doubling or tripling the cost of the bet, to also participate in the extraction of the gold numbers, with bigger prizes. With the Extra option you participate, with the same numbers, in the extraction of a further 15 numbers among the 70 not drawn. There are three types of extraction, namely the one that takes place every 5 minutes, the immediate one and the one whose numbers we report, associated with the Lotto game, which takes place at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Late numbers before the draw

This is the list of late numbers on the Lotto wheels. Overdue draws are indicated in brackets.





The number more expected it’s the 17th on the Cagliari wheel that hasn’t come out of 107 draws.

Bari 30 (62) Cagliari 17 (107) Firenze 72 (55) Genova 60 (94) Milano 6 (94) Napoli 27 (62) Palermo 60 (70) Roma 69 (97) Torino 80 (83) Venezia 69 (68) National 10 (76)

Frequent numbers before the draw

This is the list of frequent numbers on the Lotto wheels. The times the numbers were drawn are indicated in parentheses.

The number more extract is 5 on the wheel of Florence, released for 19 editions of the competition.





Bari 58 (16) Cagliari 67 (17) Firenze 5 (19) Genova 76 (17) Milano 67 (16) Napoli 26 (17) Palermo 87 (16) Roma 32 (17) Torino 38 (17) Venezia 44 (15) National 54 (16)

Numbers of past editions

Below we show you the numbers released in the Lotto, 10eLotto and Superenalotto draw on Wednesday 26 April 2023 (which made up for the competition of 25 April, suspended for the Liberation Day).

Superenalotto jackpot: the last 6 hit

Il jackpot of the Superenalotto of today’s draw amounts exactly to 22.2 million euros.





The latest winning sextupletwith a record amount of 371 million euros, was won on 16 February 2023.

There have been 126 millionaire winnings since the birth of Superenalotto to date.



