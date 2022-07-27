The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offered one of the most impressive open worlds to date when CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game released in 2015. This large map is filled with interesting characters, quests to complete and treasures to find.

In fact, there are so many points on the map that it can be a bit overwhelming — a feeling that fans of Ubisoft’s open-world games might also recognize. During a livestream celebrating CD Projekt Red’s 20th anniversary, campaign manager Philipp Weber for the upcoming The Witcher 4 said he has some responsibility for the chaotic map:

“I’m free to admit that I’m one of those people who really put these question marks in the world. It was late 2014, so shortly before launch, we basically just filled the world with them. Not much time , so very much, ‘Well, we just have to do it, we can’t do it perfectly’.

Philipp Weber also said that many of the question marks created by smugglers’ caches really shouldn’t be marked on the map at all:

“But, I do have a defense. I do a lot of those horrible — I could say horrible because I made them — smuggler’s hideouts. But initially, we put them into the world, we put them in They are placed on top so you can see them hovering, but there are no plans to have an icon on the map.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on expansions for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the upcoming The Witcher 4, neither of which are getting a release window.