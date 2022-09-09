Owner of a gym worth 250 thousand euros, he had been receiving citizenship income for three years. To receive the transfer a woman, considered by investigators a prominent member of the Casamonica-Spada clan. This was reported by the carabinieri at the end of a series of checks on the requirements declared by some citizens receiving citizenship income conducted between January and August of this year.

Investigators from the Castel Gandolfo company examined the position of 850 earners. 26 citizens, of which 17 of foreign nationality and 9 with precedents, were found to lack the requisites for the correct payment of citizenship income, causing damage to the treasury estimated at approximately 250,000 euros.

Among them, as mentioned, a woman from the Casamonica family, residing in the Castelli Romani area. In addition to being the owner of a gym with a commercial value of 250 thousand euros, the same had failed to communicate properties such as a villa, land and high-powered cars, as well as the ownership of commercial activities.

A man also, with Tunisian citizenship, falsely declared that he was born in Italy and possess Italian citizenship, two recipients continued to receive the benefit while they were in prison, having been hit by precautionary measures, several indicated fictitious residences, including including a residence in a supermarket and, in another case, in a garage.

Several citizens employed “illegally” and some foreigners have falsely indicated that they have been resident in Italy for at least ten years, of which the last two are continuous.

The investigations were carried out by the military, through the investigative synergy with the Carabinieri Labor Inspectorate of Rome and the INPS territorial offices, under the investigative coordination of the Public Prosecutor of Velletri who verified the requisites required for the emolument by bringing out multiple irregularities.

At the end of the investigations, the court of Velletri issued several preventive seizure decrees for equivalent purposes for the confiscation of assets and, where the military found the bank accounts “emptied”, they proceeded to seize jewels, luxury watches, cars and goods various furniture in the availability of undue beneficiaries.