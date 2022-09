A breakthrough has come in the diagnosis of one of the fastest growing diseases in the world, thanks to the case of Joy Milne, a retired Scottish nurse who a few years ago discovered she could smell Parkinson’s on her husband’s skin, 12 years before her diagnosis. Her hyperosmia, greater sensitivity to odors, allows her to smell, in Parkinson’s patients, molecules, in particular hippuric acid, eicosan and octadecanal, which are secreted in higher concentrations than in healthy people.