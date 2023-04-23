the words after Juve

Il Napoli emerges victorious fromAllianz Stadium against the Juventus and is getting closer and closer to the Scudetto. The goal of Raspadori knocks the bianconeri down in the 93rd minute at the end of a balanced game not without nervousness, as in the occasion of the disallowed goal a Of Maria. At the end of the challenge the coach of the Neapolitans Luciano Spalletti he has declared: “Victories like these are heavy bricks on the final victory, the players had a bit of a party. When you win in added time there’s even more happiness, but we have to wait to uncork bottles and hearts. There is still some time. I congratulated the team because we played a good game after the Champions League exit. In my opinion it was more difficult to do today“.

The Napoli coach continued: “If we are all together, the joys are doubled, the same goes for suffering. We played the game we had to play, sometimes the games are the result of unwanted episodes and contexts. I think this team has done what it takes to deserve this place in the table“. Finally, Spalletti closes: “When you manage to get to the maximum there is some satisfaction. Every now and then they teased me about playing shoes on the bench, but what I suffered to have those shoes there I remember. That’s why, because you make a more difficult road than others who start from different levels. It is also right for the others, because it is clear that they have earned esteem and knowledge during their careers as footballers“.