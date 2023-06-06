The “World Green Pass” is born, the first brick of a future global health passport – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

European Commission and WHO launch landmark digital health initiative to strengthen global health security. The Covid EU Certificate, international standard

On closer inspection, it could represent the first experimentation of a global health passport: the agreement signed today between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission will in fact allow WHO to a

implement the Covid-19 digital certification system , the so-called Greenpass, of the European Union (EU) to set up a system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens around the world from current and future health threats, including pandemics. It’s about the first constituent element of WHO digital health certification global network

(GDHCN) which will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

“The partnership is an important step for the EU Global Health Strategy Digital Action Plan. Using European best practices, we contribute to digital healthcare standards and interoperability globallyfor the benefit of the most needy. It is also a powerful example of how alignment between the EU and WHO can ensure better health for all, in the EU and around the world. As the leading and coordinating authority for international health work, there is no better partner than WHO to carry on the work we have started in the EU and further develop global digital health solutions,” said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and food security.

Fight against pandemics The partnership will include a close collaboration in the development, management and implementation of the WHO GDHCN systembenefiting from the broad technical expertise of the European Commission in the field. A first step is to ensure that current EU digital certificates continue to function effectively. “With 80 countries and territories linked to the EU digital Covid-19 certificate, the European Union has set a global standard. The EU certificate has not only been an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but it has also facilitated international travel and tourism. I am delighted that WHO will build on the privacy principles and state-of-the-art technology of the EU certificate to create a global tool against future pandemics,” added Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

A WHO global system based on the legacy of the EU One of the key elements in the European Union's work against the Covid-19 pandemic has been the digital Covid-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU quickly established ccertified interoperable Covid-19 (called «EU Covid-19 digital certificate» or «Eu Dcc»). Based on open-source technologies and standards, it has also allowed the connection of non-EU countries that issue certificates according to the Eu Dcc specifications, becoming the most used solution worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, WHO has engaged with all its regions to define general guidelines for such certificates.

To help strengthen global health preparedness in the face of growing health threats, WHO is establishing a Global Digital Health Certification Network which builds on the strong foundations of the EU DCC framework, principles and open technologies. With this collaboration, WHO will facilitate this process globally under its framework with the aim of enabling the world to benefit from the convergence of digital certificates. This includes the setting of standards and the validation of digital signatures to prevent fraud. Thereby, WHO will not have access to any underlying personal data, which would continue to be the exclusive domain of governments.

Towards an international digital certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis

The first building block of the WHO global system becomes operational in June 2023 and aims to be developed progressively in the coming months. To facilitate the adoption of the EU DCC by WHO and contribute to its functioning and further development, WHO and the European Commission have agreed to collaborate on digital health. The partnership will work to technically develop the WHO system with a phased approach to cover additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitization of the international certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis

. The expansion of such digital solutions will be essential to deliver better health to citizens around the world.

This cooperation is based on the shared values ​​and principles of transparency and openness, inclusiveness, accountability, data protection and privacy, security, global scalability and fairness. WHO and the European Commission will work together to encourage maximum global outreach and participation. Particular attention will be paid to equal opportunities for participation of the most needy: low- and middle-income countries.