The World Health Organization includes three new medicines for multiple sclerosis treatment in its essential medicines list

4th August 2023

Thousands of people affected by multiple sclerosis in the world will finally have the possibility of accessing treatments which, especially in countries with limited resources, were not available until now, due to excessively high drug costs or lack of healthcare resources. In fact, the World Health Organization has included for the first time in the new “List of essential medicines” – which therefore must be guaranteed to all citizens in every part of the world – three medicines to treat multiple sclerosis: rituximab, glatiramer acetate, and cladribine.

A result defined as historic by WHO itself, obtained after two years of work also thanks to the contribution of Emilia-Romagna, in particular of the Irccs Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna and the regional councilorship for health policies. The Cochrane Multiple Sclerosis and Rare Diseases of the Central Nervous System Group, which is based in the Epidemiology and Statistics Operations Unit of the Bellaria hospital, is part of the international work team, directed by Dr. Francesco Nonino and made up of Drs. Elisa Baldin and Dr. Ben Ridley.

The project, promoted by the “Multiple Sclerosis International Federation,” an international federation of associations of people affected by multiple sclerosis, involved 51 experts and patient representatives from 24 countries around the world. After studies and research lasting two years, the request to the WHO to include the three drugs was made by the Federation together with the collaborating center “WHO Collaborating Center in Evidence-Based Research Synthesis and Guideline Development,” which belongs to the regional Healthcare – Hospital assistance sector, Drug governance, and medical devices area, directed by Dr. Francesco Nonino and made up of Drs. Elisabetta Pasi, Roberta Giroldini, and Lucia Magnano.

“We are proud to have placed the very high skills of our professionals at the service of such an important and just cause – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. With the Ircss Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna, which I thank, and the Federation that brings together many professionals, experts, and patients at an international level, we have contributed to obtaining this truly important result. Finally, thousands and thousands of patients with multiple sclerosis will be able to have access to treatments which unfortunately were still denied in many countries”.

The World Health Organization underlines that “the inclusion in the list of three medicines, with different routes of administration, different prices (including the availability of generics and biosimilars) and different recommended uses, will provide valid options for both patients, and for national health policy decisions and will facilitate better access to care for people living with multiple sclerosis”.

